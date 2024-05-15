Genshin Impact Clorinde build guide as per leaks: Artifacts, weapons, teammates, stats

Clorinde will be released as a playable character in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update. She is a 5-star Electro unit that uses a Sword as her weapon. According to the beta leaks, Clorinde is expected to be an on-field DPS unit and will likely excel in teams based on Quicken, Hyperbloom, and Quickbloom.

This article will list some of the best artifacts, weapons, teammates, and ideal stats for Clorinde's best build in Genshin Impact, based on her leaked kit.

Note: The following info is based on Clorinde's kit leaks and is subject to change.

Best build for Clorinde in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts

1) Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy (Image via HoYoverse)

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy is Clorinde's best artifact set in Genshin Impact. The 2-pc set bonus increases the user's ATK by 18%. Furthermore, the 4-pc bonus increases the user's damage dealt by 54% at max stacks when their Bond of Life value is increased or decreased.

Here are the stats to prioritize on Clorinde's artifacts:

Sands ATK% Goblet Electro DMG Circlet CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, ER%

2) Thundering Fury

Thundering Fury (Image via HoYoverse)

Thundering Fury is an amazing alternative for Clorinde in Genshin Impact. The 2-pc provides an Electro DMG bonus. Meanwhile, the 4-pc gives several buffs depending on the reactions triggered by the user, such as damage from Overloaded and Hyperbloom is increased by 40% and Elemental Skill Cooldown reduction when Quicken is triggered.

Prioritize these stats on Clorinde's set:

Sands ATK% Goblet Electro DMG Circlet CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, ER%

3) Gladiator's Finale

Gladiator's Finale (Image via HoYoverse)

Gladiator's Finale is a decent option for Clorinde. The 2-pc increases the character's ATK by 18% and the 4-pc set buffs the Normal Attack damage by 35%.

The stats on Clorinde's set is the same as earlier:

Sands ATK% Goblet Electro DMG Circlet CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, ER%

Best weapon for Clorinde in Genshin Impact

1) Absolution

Expand Tweet

According to the beta leaks, Absolution is Clorinde's new signature weapon and her best-in-slot option as well. The Sword provides huge CRIT DMG bonuses from its second stat and passive. Additionally, it buffs the character's DMG when there is an increase in their Bond of Life value.

2) Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via HoYoverse)

Mistsplitter Reforged is one of the best weapons in the game. It also provides a huge CRIT DMG bonus from its second stat. Furthermore, the Sword's passive significantly increases the user's Elemental DMG, making it an amazing weapon option for Clorinde.

3) The Black Sword

The Black Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The Black Sword is a Battle Pass weapon and a decent choice for Clorinde. It has a good amount of CRIT Rate bonus on its second stat. The user also receives a Normal and Charged Attack DMG bonus from its passive.

4) Finale of the Deep

Finale of the Deep (Image via HoYoverse)

The Finale of the Deep is a craftable weapon and the best F2P option for Clorinde. It provides a lot of ATK% from its second stat and passive. Furthermore, it is worth noting that this is the only Sword in the game that provides a Bond of Life to its user, which works nicely with Clorinde.

Best characters to pair with Clorinde

1) Fischl

Fischl (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl is one of the best characters to pair with Clorinde in Genshin Impact. Using them together will unlock the Electro Resonance, which will help generate more particles. Furthermore, Fischl is an amazing battery and she can significantly decrease Clorinde's energy requirements. The former can also trigger Electro-related reactions and help the latter stack her buffs, for increased damage.

2) Yae Miko

Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko is another great Electro character to pair with Clorinde. Her role is similar to Fischl's with only a few notable differences in how they work, such as Yae Miko needs more on-field time but performs better against multiple enemies.

3) Nahida

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of Clorinde's best teams are based on Quicken, Quickbloom, and Hyperbloom reactions. Therefore, Nahida is an amazing Dendro support for her since she can consistently apply Dendro to enemies. At the same time, another Electro unit triggers Electro-related reactions, to stack buffs for Clorinde and deal more damage.

Ideal stats

Ideal stats for Clorinde (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the ideal stats for Clorinde in Genshin Impact:

ATK: 2000+

2000+ CRIT Rate: 65-70%+

65-70%+ CRIT DMG: 150%+

150%+ Energy Recharge: 110-140% (Double Electro)

Since you will be using double Electro in all Clorinde teams because of her passive, it will reduce her overall Energy Recharge requirements. This will help you focus on other stats like CRIT Rate and DMG.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.