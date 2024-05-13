Best Genshin Impact Clorinde teams guide as per leaks

Clorinde is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. The leaks suggest that she is a good 5-star Electro on-field DPS unit with an interesting kit that relies on the Bond of Life mechanic, similar to Arlecchino. It is worth adding that Clorinde is also one of the most popular characters in the game and many players are looking forward to her arrival. Naturally, Travelers would be interested in knowing the Champion Duelist's best team comps.

On that note, this article will list some of the best teams for Clorinde in Genshin Impact, as per the leaks.

Note: The following teams are based on Clorinde's leaked kit and are subject to change.

3 best teams for Clorinde in Genshin Impact

1) Clorinde + Fischl + Nahida + Flex slot

Clorinde, Fischl, Nahida, and Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl is an amazing off-field Electro DPS and will work perfectly with Clorinde in a Quicken team. Pairing them unlocks Electro Resonance, which will help them generate more particles and reduce the latter's Energy Recharge requirement. Furthermore, Fischl can summon Oz on the field, which consistently applies Electro on enemies.

At the same time, Nahida can apply Dendro to trigger reactions and help Clorinde get her stacks from her first passive, allowing the latter to buff herself and deal more damage. For the last slot, you can pick some like Kazuha or another Dendro unit like Baizhu or Yaoyao depending on your preference.

2) Clorinde + Fischl + Nahida + Kokomi

Clorinde, Fischl, Nahida, and Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's another team comp for Clorinde with the same members from the previous entry. However, you can add Kokomi to the party to make it a Quickbloom team. It is important to note that her Hydro application is slow, which results in generating Dendro cores while still maintaining the Quicken aura.

Therefore, this team works similarly to the previous one for the most part, but with additional Hyperbloom reactions every now and then. On a related note, you can also use Yae Miko instead of Fischl since she works better in AoE scenarios and deals more damage.

3) Clorinde + Chevreuse + Fischl + Bennett

Clorinde, Chevreuse, Fischl, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

While this might not be Clorinde's best option, an Overloaded team with Chevreuse is viable. The latter is an amazing support that can buff the team's ATK while shredding the enemies' Pyro and Electro Resistance. Meanwhile, Bennett provides additional ATK buff and Fischl can trigger Electro-related reactions for Clorinde, allowing her to stack her buffs and deal a ton of damage.

This Overloaded comp is one of the best F2P teams for Clorinde in Genshin Impact.

