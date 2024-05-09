Genshin Impact 4.6 Baizhu banner 4-stars and countdown for all servers

The 5-star Dendro healer, Baizhu, is set to return to Genshin Impact during the second half banners of the ongoing 4.6 update. Ever since his debut in version 3.6, the character has solidified his place as a top-tier support in the game's meta. Many players must be looking forward to summoning him and might be wondering how long they have to wait for him.

Baizhu's banner in Phase II of version 4.6 will go live on May 14, 2024. However, the release time for the character will vary worldwide, based on the player's server. As such, this article will provide the release time and countdown of Baizhu's banner in Genshin Impact for all three servers, Asian, European, and American.

Genshin Impact 4.6 second half: Baizhu banner release countdown

Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

The infamous doctor from Liyue, Baizhu, will return for his third rerun banner on May 14, 2024, in Genshin Impact's 4.6 update alongside his signature 5-star weapon, Jadefall's Splendor. Interested fans will have until June 4, 2024, to summon for him and his catalyst.

Let's take a look at the release time for Baizhu's Genshin Impact 4.6 banner for various servers.

Baizhu's banner release time and countdown for Asia

Baizhu will first become available on the limited-time character banner on the Asia server. Players will be able to wish for him starting from May 14, 2024, at 6 PM (UTC +8). Below is a countdown showcasing the time before his release:

Baizhu's banner release time and countdown for Europe

Following the Asia release, Baizhu will appear on the second half gacha banners of the Europe server next. Fans will be able to summon him from May 14, 2024, at 6 PM (UTC +1). Here is the time remaining for his Europe release:

Baizhu's banner release time and countdown for America

American server will be the last one to see Baizhu's release on May 14, 2024, at 6 PM (UTC -5). The following countdown displays the time before his arrival:

Baizhu 4.6 banner 4-star characters

Baizhu version 4.6 banner (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially disclosed the 4-star characters that will appear on Baizhu's 4.6 rerun banner. It includes Beidou (Electro), Faruzan (Anemo), and Layla (Cryo). While the former is a decent sub-DPS unit, the remaining are exceptional support characters.

While Faruzan is capable of buffing any Anemo DPS by a significant margin, Layla can provide strong shielding and resistance to interruption, making them both worthy additions to a team comp.