Best Chevreuse team comps in Genshin Impact as per leaks

Genshin Impact 4.3 will feature Chevreuse, a new 4-star character, with a potential kit to make Overload reaction teams part of the latest meta. This Pyro Polearm character has tons of utility in her kit, including Pyro/Electro RES Shred, healing, and ATK% buffs. Those who summon her from the character event banners will want to know the best teams to capitalize on her utility.

This article will highlight some of the best Overload compositions to try with Chevreuse. Do note that all of these teams primarily based on the latest rounds from Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks.

Best Overload teams for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

As per recent leaks, Chevreuse is a HP-scaling character that will be added in Genshin Impact 4.3 banners. She can heal active characters and provide them with ATK% buffs based on her max HP. In addition, having Pyro or Electro characters provides her with more personal damage. In return, she can provide the teams with Pyro/Electro RES shred using her kit.

She is a godsend for Overload-based teams with potential to enter the latest meta. Given below are some example teams mentioned by r/ChevreuseMains_ theorycrafters.

Raiden Shogun + Xiangling + Bennett + Chevreuse

Raiden Shogun and Xiangling will be one of the best duo to try in Overload teams in Genshin Impact. In this group, both of these will take most of the field time to deal damage. Meanwhile, Bennett and Chevreuse will focus on providing healing, RES shred, and tons of ATK buffs to party members.

Note that players can choose to use an Elemental Mastery or ADC (Attack/DMG bonus/Crit) build for Raiden Shogun.

Raiden Shogun + Fischl + Kujou Sara + Chevreuse

This is a variant of Raiden Shogun hypercarry team in Genshin Impact. Along with healing and ATK buffs, she will shred Electro RES on enemies affected from Overload reactions. Depending on constellation unlocked, Kujou Sara can provide both flat ATK bonus and increase Crit-Damage for the Electro characters who recieved her buff.

Yoimiya + Fischl + Bennett + Chevreuse

Yoimiya and Fischl teams usually suffer from knock backs from Overload reactions. However, with Chevreuse's utility and Yoimiya's auto-targeting, players can use this team to easily deal tons of damage on small mobs or bosses without moving around much.

Yoimiya + Yae Miko + Dehya + Chevreuse

While the previous composition is more favored in single-target situation, this team will also work for multi-wave content. In this unit, everyone, excluding Chevreuse, will deal tons of personal damage (both off-field and on-field).

In addition, Dehya will provide Yoimiya with the much needed resistance to interruption in Genshin Impact.