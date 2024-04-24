Genshin Impact Clorinde ascension materials leaks

Clorinde, Fontaine's strongest champion duelist, is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. The official drip marketing has confirmed she will debut in the version 4.7 update as a 5-star Electro Sword character. Many in the community look forward to obtaining her and will want to build her as soon as she's summoned.

Recent leaks from reliable sources have disclosed Clorinde's ascension materials and talent books. Based on the rumors, all the materials required are currently available in the version 4.6 update.

Here is everything you need to know about Clorinde's materials from Genshin Impact leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Genshin Impact Clorinde ascension and talent level-up materials

Here is a list of materials needed by Clorinde to reach Level 90 and max out all her talents:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6

Lumitoile x168

Fontemer Unihorn x46

Worldspan Fern x18 (weekly boss)

Teachings of Justice x9

Guide to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Crown of Insight x3

The common materials needed for Clorinde's ascension and talent level-up are not mentioned in the list above. Nothing is known about what common materials she will need in the recent leaks. When more information is available, the article will be updated to include the latest news/leaks. For the time being, all the abovementioned materials can be pre-farmed before Clorinde debuts in the Genshin Impact 4.7 banner.

Where to find Clorinde's ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Lumitoile

Lumitoile is a local specialty found in Fontaine beaches and its underwater regions. You can find 78 spawns of this local specialty in Genshin Impact. Once harvested, it will take them 48 hours to respawn in the same locations.

Guide/Teachings/Philosophies of Justice

Clorinde's talent books (Image via HoYoverse)

Clorinde will need a Guide/Teachings/Philosophies of Justice to max out her talent levels. You can spend resin to farm these talent books from Fontaine domain, Pale Forgotten Glory, on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Millennial Pearl Seahorse (Normal Boss)

Millennial Pearl Seahorse and its location (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat Millennial Pearl Seahorses and spend 40 original resin to obtain Clorinde's ascension material, Fontemer Unihorn. Furthermore, the same boss will drop Vajrada Amethyst stones, making pre-farming for Clorinde extremely efficient.

This normal overworld boss can be found in an underwater cave north of the Liffey Region, Fontaine.

Guardian of Apep's Oasis (Weekly Boss material)

Official splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

To max out Clorinde's talent levels, defeat the Sumerus's weekly boss, Guardian of Apep's Oasis. You must spend original resin every week to collect around 18 Worldspan Fern to max out all three of her talent levels.

