Best Genshin Impact Clorinde weapons according to leaks

Genshin Impact's upcoming version 4.7 will see the debut of Clorinde. The Champion Duelist of Fontaine is an Electro character who uses a sword as her weapon of choice. She is expected to be featured on the first half banners arriving on June 5, 2024, alongside her rumored signature weapon, Absolution.

According to leaks, Clorinde may be a main DPS character utilizing the Bond of Life mechanics. Therefore, outfitting her with suitable weapons will be crucial to maximizing her damage potential. Considering the best swords in Genshin Impact are locked behind gacha and most people don't have them all, many must be curious about their options.

Therefore, this article will list the best weapon options for Clorinde in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact Clorinde weapons analysis as per leaks

The official drip marketing confirmed that the long-awaited Electro character, Clorinde, will debut in Genshin Impact version 4.7. She is rumored to be a main DPS who will benefit from Attack, Crit Rate, and Crit DMG stats. Elemental Mastery can also be useful for her.

The Bond of Life mechanism is also expected to be a very important part of her kit. Leaks have indicated that her damage output may directly scale off the existing Bond's value.

Clorinde's signature weapon, Absolution, may grant her BoL via its passive. However, since it would be of the 5-star rarity, not many players will summon it. Therefore, other competitive and F2P weapon options for Clorinde are listed ahead.

Best 5-star weapons for Clorinde in Genshin Impact

Clorinde's signature sword, Absolution, will be her best weapon in Genshin Impact. Its leaked passive effect dovetails her kit perfectly. Aside from that, several other 5-star swords can prove to be worthy alternatives.

Let's look at the best 5-star weapon options for Clorinde ranked:

Absolution (5-star Gacha)

Absolution will be Clorinde's BiS (Best-in-Slot) option and provide the highest damage output. Leaks have indicated it will provide her with a high base attack and a 19.2% Crit Rate. Moreover, its passive may buff her Crit DMG and grant her Bond of Life.

Haran Geppaku Futsu (5-star Gacha)

Ayato's signature sword can prove to be a strong alternative to Absolution for Clorinde. It will increase her Crit Rate by a whopping 33.1% while buffing her Elemental Skill and Normal Attack damage.

Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star Gacha)

Ayaka's signature sword can provide Clorinde with 44.1% Crit DMG and increase her Elemental DMG by a significant margin, making it a great choice.

Light of Foliar Incision (5-star Gacha)

Alhaitham's signature sword can serve as a decent 5-star option for Clorinde. While it offers 88.2% Crit DMG to the wielder, it can buff Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill damage based on the user's EM.

Best 4-star and F2P weapons for Clorinde in Genshin Impact

Several suitable 4-star swords can be amazing picks for Clorinde in Genshin Impact. While some may be locked behind gacha or Battle Pass, others can be crafted.

Here are the best 4-star weapons for Fontaine's Champion Duelist:

The Black Sword (4-star Battle Pass)

Arguably the best 4-star weapon for Clorinde would be The Black Sword. It offers a 27.6% Crit Rate alongside buffing the user's Normal Attacks. Moreover, the HP recovering aspect can also be useful as Clorinde can turn it into a Bond of Life.

Blackcliff Longsword (4-star Starglitter Shop)

Blackcliff Longsword can be a strong option for Clorinde as it gives 36.8% Crit DMG via its secondary stat. Moreover, it will buff her attack after defeating enemies.

Lion's Roar (4-star Gacha)

Lion's Roar is a decent gacha option. This 4-star sword will provide attack via its secondary stat and increase Clorinde's damage against enemies afflicted by Electro.

Finale of the Deep (4-star Craftable)

Finale of the Deep is the latest Fontaine craftable sword and would be the ideal F2P weapon for Clorinde. It will increase her attack significantly while also granting her a Bond of Life.

