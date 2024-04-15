Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss: Best teams for Floor 9 to 12

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 4.5 can be a bit tricky to clear without proper team comps, especially the final floor since it features pretty interesting normal bosses. Luckily, the lower floors are relatively easier to complete. However, they usually feature a large number of small enemies in multiple waves, so it can get annoying to defeat each one of them.

This article will list some of the teams that you can use to clear Floor 9, 10, 11, and 12 of the Spiral Abyss in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update.

Best teams to clear Spiral Abyss Floor 9 to 12 in Genshin Impact 4.5

Floor 9

Floor 9-1 enemy lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best teams to use on Floor 9 of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 4.5.

First half

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Venti + Nahida + Yelan

Neuvillette + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Venti + Xiangling + Bennett

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Second half

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett

Alhaitham + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu + Yelan

Ayato + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

The teams in both halves are interchangeable since the Spiral Abyss' enemies are easy to beat. It is best to carry a unit with a crowd control ability, such as Venti and Kazuha, for Floor 9. The former is especially handy on the lower floors. Since his Elemental Burst has a large AoE, it is easy to pull enemies in.

Floor 10

Floor 10-2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is a list of the best teams to use in Spiral Abyss Floor 10 in Genshin Impact 4.5.

First half

Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Raiden Shogun + Venti + Nahida + Yelan

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Neuvillette + Fischl + Furina + Kazuha

Ganyu + Zhongli + Xiangling + Bennett

Second half

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yun Jin + Yelan

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Xiangling + Bennett

Alhaitham + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu

Floor 10 also features many small enemies, so bringing a crowd controller like Venti and Kazuha is advised in the first chamber.

Floor 11

Floor 11-3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The following are the best teams to bring in Genshin Impact 4.5's Spiral Abyss Floor 11.

First half

Navia + Zhongli + Xiangling + Bennett

Itto + Gorou + Chiori + Zhongli

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yun Jin + Yelan

Raiden Shogun + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Second half

Alhaitham + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu + Yelan

Tighnari + Yae Miko + Nahida + Zhongli

Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Xiangling + Bennett

Neuvillette + Kazuha + Furina + Baizhu

Navia + Zhongli + Xiangling + Bennett

The difficulty level starts rising from Floor 11, as it features some of the most troublesome enemies in Genshin Impact, such as the Consecrated Beasts and Hydro Phantasms.

A good Geo DPS unit can be useful on this Floor since they can get a 75% Geo DMG bonus from the Ley Line Disorder. That said, you can still use other strong damage dealers, but it is advised not to bring a Hydro DPS in the first half because of the Hydro Phantasms.

Floor 12

Floor 12-3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some team recommendations for Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.5.

First half

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Alhaitham + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu

Raiden Shogun + Zhongli + Xiangling + Bennett

Nilou + Nahida + Kokomi + Baizhu

Second half

Navia + Zhongli + Xiangling + Bennett

Itto + Chiori + Gorou + Zhongli

Diluc + Xianyun + Furina + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Zhongli/Chevreuse + Xiangling + Bennett

Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

The first half of Floor 12 is relatively easy since it mostly consists of small mobs, except the Icewind Suit in the third chamber. However, the second half of the third chamber can be slightly challenging. This is because it features the Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek, which protects itself with a strong Geo shield and surrounds itself with an anti-gravity field.

Using a Claymore or Geo unit is advised to break its shield. After that`, use your best abilities to defeat it.

