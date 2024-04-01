How to defeat Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek in Genshin Impact

Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek is a tough boss that you can find in the final chamber of the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update. It has a strong Geo shield and is surrounded by a Gravity Reduction Field that allows you to jump extremely high and perform a Plunging Attack. Breaking its shield can be tricky if you do not have the right units in the party.

This article lists some of the best teams to beat the Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 4.5.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss: Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek guide

Floor 12 Chamber 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek is in the final chamber of Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.5.

Here are some of the best teams that you can use against it:

Navia + Zhongli/Albedo + Xiangling + Bennett

Itto + Gorou + Chiori + Zhongli

Diluc + Xianyun + Furina + Bennett

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Xiao + Xianyun + Furina + Faruzan

Raiden Shogun + Chevreuse + Kujou Sara + Bennett

Tips to beat Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek

The Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek has a gameplay similar to the Fontaine Local Legend called the Automated Supercomputing Field Generator. It starts the battle by summoning a strong Geo shield and creating a large Gravity Reduction Field around itself, allowing you to jump extremely high.

Note that the shield can only be broken using Geo and blunt attacks. The latter also includes melee Plunging Attacks, which can be performed by using the Gravity Reduction Field. Zhongli is an excellent option to use against the Veteran Arithmetic Enhanced Mek since holding his Elemental Skill and casting Elemental Burst can significantly reduce the shield's health.

Besides the Geo Archon, you can use Claymore users, such as Diluc, Navia, and Eula. Overloaded reactions also work against the Veteran Arithmetic Enhanced Mek, so using a Raiden Shogun and Chevreuse team can be a good option.

It is recommended to use all of your party member's abilities when the shield is about to break completely since the boss' vulnerability state lasts only for a brief period. This way, you can use this period to dish out maximum damage without wasting too much time. If the boss summons the shield again, break it using Geo or Blunt Attacks and repeat the steps.

