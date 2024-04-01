Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss teams and strategy guide (April 1- 15 cycle)

It is the start of a new month and the Spiral Abyss has been reset once again in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update. That said, the new cycle features the same enemies as the previous reset. Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss can be slightly challenging since it features four bosses, three of which are in the second half. Meanwhile, other chambers only have regular mobs and Elite enemies, which are easy to deal with.

This article will list some of the best teams and provide strategies to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 best teams

Here are some of the best teams to use on Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 4.5:

Team recommendations for Genshin impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

First half

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu

Alhaitham + Kuki Shinobu + Yelan + Xingqiu

Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Zhongli + Nahida

Raiden Shogun + Yelan/Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Second half

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Diluc + Xianyun + Furina + Bennett

Tighnari + Yae Miko + Nahida + Zhongli

Itto + Gorou + Chiori + Zhongli

Navia + Albedo/Zhongli + Xiangling + Bennett

The second half of the third chamber has the Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek with a powerful shield, so bringing a Geo unit or a Claymore user in the second half team is recommended to break its shield.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 strategy guide

Floor 12-1

First chamber (Image via HoYoverse)

The first wave in the first half will feature a Pyro Abyss Mage and two Breacher Primuses in the middle of the field. Focus on breaking the Abyss Mage's shield before unleashing your strongest abilities, preferably AoE, to defeat all of them together. The second wave will spawn two Fatui Operatives. Try to group them using Anemo units and defeat them.

The second half of the first chamber features the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. It is an overworld boss that is pretty easy to beat. You can use brute force to clear this chamber.

Floor 12-2

Second chamber (Image via HoYoverse)

The first half of the second chamber features a lot of enemies. The first and second waves feature six Specters and three Pyro Whopperflowers, respectively. Since they spawn close to each other, you can easily group them and use a strong AoE ability to clear them.

The final wave will spawn a Black Serpent Knight and three Shadowy Husks. The former uses a large shield, so try to get behind it to deal damage and clear all the enemies.

You will face the Perpetual Mechanical Array in the second half. It is also an overworld boss that is easy to beat since its attack patterns are predictable. The PMA will enter its second phase after losing a certain amount of its HP and split itself into four parts. Depending on the part you must destroy, you can reposition yourself near the boss and use your skills to defeat it.

Floor 12-3

Third chamber (Image via HoYoverse)

You will face the Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia in the first half of the third chamber in Genshin Impact 4.5's Spiral Abyss Floor 12. It is a pretty challenging boss since its attacks hit like a truck so you must pay attention to all the incoming attacks while you're dealing damage to it. Bringing a shielder or a healer is highly recommended to ensure the team's survivability.

You can also use Pneuma on Coppelia (female) to stun her for a brief period, allowing you to use all your attacks and deal damage.

Finally, the second half of the third chamber has the Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek. It has a similar gameplay style as the Fontaine local legend, Automated Supercomputing Field Generator. To defeat it, you must first break its shield using Geo units and Claymore users. You can also take advantage of gravity reduction to perform melee plunging attacks and break the shield.

This will allow you to use your strongest attacks and defeat the boss.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.