5 tips to defeat Perpetual Mechanical Array in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact's new Spiral Abyss has a chamber dedicated to the Perpetual Mechanical Array boss on floor 12. As the last boss, it is definite that the developer will increase the difficulty level to clear the challenge.

With a large health pool and multiple skills back-to-back, the Perpetual Mechanical Array single-handedly makes every Traveler's life harder. Here are a few tips to defeat the Ruin machines within the time limit in Genshin Impact.

How to defeat the Perpetual Mechanical Array in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss

1) Create an Elemental team

Freeloader in Harry's House @indigohours Decided to finally see if my Yoimiya can now take on Perpetual Mechanical Array from the Spiral Abyss and boy, does she not disappoint. Decided to finally see if my Yoimiya can now take on Perpetual Mechanical Array from the Spiral Abyss and boy, does she not disappoint. 💥💯 https://t.co/UrsOg2qvlC

The team is the most important aspect of Genshin Impact when facing an enemy. Perpetual Mechanical Array is inside a branch of the Ruin Machines enemy type, where all of them have high Physical Resistance. Thus, it is recommended to deploy Elemental characters and rely on specific Elemental Reactions such as Melt Vaporize to defeat it.

Story continues below ad

Travelers can improve their odds by adding a shielder to the team as it will allow players to take a lot of damage without avoiding it. With this, players will only have to evade a critical hit from certain attacks.

2) Perpetual Mechanical Array defensive mode

One highlighted Ruin Sentinel (Image via HoYoverse)

When the Perpetual Mechanical Array reaches a certain threshold of its health, it will enter a defensive mode. This mode consists of a formidable barrier that cannot be hit and summons four Ruin Sentinels. One of those four Ruin Sentinels will be highlighted and players can only inflict damage on that opponent.

Story continues below ad

The Perpetual Mechanical Array will be paralyzed, and its base resistances will be reduced by 50% if the highlighted Ruin Sentinel is defeated. However, the Perpetual Mechanical Array will still exit Defensive Mode if the highlighted enemy is not defeated over a long period of time.

3) Save Elemental Bursts

Save all Elemental Burst for the right moment (Image via HoYoverse)

The Boss has a lot of skills and is usually spamming all of them back-to-back, making it harder for Genshin Impact players to land a hit. One golden moment that players should take advantage of is when the Perpetual Mechanical Array is paralyzed after entering the defensive mode.

Story continues below ad

Players should use Elemental Skill as often as possible to get Elemental Particles and save every character's Elemental Burst. Then, players should use the short duration of the vulnerability to dump all players' stocked Elemental Burst on the enemy.

4) Learn its attack pattern

Evade all the attacks (Image via HoYoverse)

The Perpetual Mechanical Array in Genshin Impact has attacks that are usually difficult to avoid. The boss has six offensive attacks, each with a distinctive red symbol around the target indicating the attack's area of effect. To avoid being hit by the attacks, players must sprint at the precise time. It's worth noting that the Perpetual Mechanical Array possesses two Melee special moves and one Ranged special move.

Story continues below ad

5) Do not run to the wall

Stay in the center of the arena (Image via HoYoverse)

Running towards the wall is a common strategy when facing almost all enemies inside the Spiral Abyss as it will immensely help players limit their opponents' movement. However, the Perpetual Mechanical Array is not like other mob enemies. It can perform ranged attacks and always return to the center after a set duration.

The Perpetual Mechanical Array is a great challenge for veteran players who wish for the developer to add more difficulty to the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. However, new players may face difficulty because the chamber is more like a DPS check rather than being focused on strategy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far