Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss guide: Best teams and strategies for Floor 9 to 12

Genshin Impact's latest 4.5 version has arrived, and along with it a new iteration of the Spiral Abyss. Generally regarded as the game's toughest content, the newest cycle is rife with challenges. Given that it can be quite difficult to get 36 stars without proper planning, many players might be curious about the best teams and strategies to employ.

This article provides the best team and strategies they can use for Floor 9, 10, 11, and 12 of Genshin Impact's 4.5 Spiral Abyss.

Best teams for Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss

Neuvillette, Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss is currently underway, and there are several team compositions that excel on different floors. Here are the recommended teams for each one.

Floor 9

First Half

The following teams are an excellent choice for the first half of Floor 9 of Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss 4.5:

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Neuvillette, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett

Navia, Zhongli, XIangling, Bennett

Lyney, Lynette, Zhongli, Bennett

Childe, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Yun Jin, Zhongli

Second Half

Now let's take a look at the recommendations for the second half:

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli

Tighnari, Yae Miko, Nahida, Zhongli

Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, Xingqiu, Nahida

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Yun Jin, Zhongli

Itto, Gorou, Chiori, Zhongli

Floor 10

First Half

For the first half of Floor 10, these team choices will be suitable:

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Neuvillette, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu

Childe, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Yun Jin, Zhongli

Second Half

Players can opt for the following teams for the floor's second half:

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli

Tighnari, Yae Miko, Nahida, Zhongli

Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, Xingqiu, Nahida

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Yun Jin, Zhongli

Itto, Gorou, Chiori, Zhongli

Floor 11

First Half

Generally, it is Floor 11 where older players may start to experience difficulty. As such, here are the best teams to use in Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss during the first half:

Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Childe, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett

Navia, Zhongli, XIangling, Bennett

Itto, Gorou, Chiori, Zhongli

Xiao, Faruzan, Xianyun, Bennett

Second Half

For the second half of this floor, players can go for the following team comps:

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, Xingqiu, Nahida

Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi

Xiao, Faruzan, Xianyun, Bennett

Navia, Zhongli, XIangling, Bennett

Floor 12

First Half

The current Floor 12 of version 4.5 features some strong boss monsters and tricky mobs. Here are the suggested teams for the first-half challenges:

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu

Chiori, Furina, Zhongli, Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Childe, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett

Nilou, Nahida, Kokomi, Baizhu

Second Half

Let's take a look at the best teams for the second half of Spiral Abyss 4.5's Floor 12:

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu

Xiao, Faruzan, Xianyun, Bennett

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli

Tighnari, Yae Miko, Nahida, Zhongli

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss strategies

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon effect (Image via HoYoverse)

In case players do not have access to the aforementioned playable characters, they can try to form similar team compositions with the ones they already have. Here are the best strategies to challenge the different floors of Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss 4.5.

Floor 9

The Floor 9 Ley Line Disorder heavily rewards Vaporize reactions. As such, it is recommended to carry Hydro and Pyro characters when engaging in combat.

Moreover, the floor also features many smaller mobs that spawn on either side of the field. As such, it can be helpful to have a Crowd Control character in your team.

Floor 10

The Ley Line Disorder for Floor 10 increases the damage dealt to enemies afflicted by Hydro. Therefore, it is recommended to have a Hydro sub-DPS who can consistently apply the element on enemies.

The second chamber also features some Specters and Fungi of different elements. So, it would do good to have characters from different elements and a Crowd Control unit at your disposal to deal with pesky mobs.

Floor 11

All party members receive an additional Geo DMG bonus via the Ley Line Disorder on Floor 11 of Spiral Abyss 4.5. It's recommended to capitalize on this aspect if you have any strong Geo characters.

Aside from that, you are recommended to bring a CC character to deal with Hilichurl mobs and Fungi enemies. Furthermore, it is crucial to avoid Hydro DPS for the first half due to the fact that Floor 11-3-1 hosts some Hydro Phantasm enemies.

Floor 12

Regarded as the toughest content of Genshin Impact, you will go up against several boss monsters on Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss 4.5. For the first half, you should try to opt for teams with consistent Hydro application, as you will face enemies like Pyro mages, Pyro Whopperflower, and more.

When it comes to the second half, you will encounter bosses like Jadeplume Terrorshroom, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek. While Aggravate teams can provide an edge with the Terrorshroom, characters that can deal melee or Geo damage will come in handy for the Meka.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.