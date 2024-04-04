Genshin Impact 4.5 usage rate shows most used characters in Spiral Abyss

The character usage rates on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update are finally available. This data shows the most popular and effective characters in the ongoing endgame content based on how many players used them to clear Floor 12. Travelers who are yet to clear the Spiral Abyss can also use this as a reference to build the best teams and strategies.

This article will list the 15 most used characters in Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.5 based on their usage rates. Note that the usage rates of these units are subject to change in the upcoming days since there is still time until the next abyss reset.

Most used characters in Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 based on usage rates

Here's a list of the top 15 most used characters in the Spiral Abyss Floor 12, courtesy of @hxg_diluc:

Zhongli - 89% Furina - 88.6% Neuvillette - 82.3% Kazuha - 74.2% Baizhu - 64.1% Yelan - 58.2% Nahida - 57.3% Chiori 53.2% Bennett - 50.8% Navia - 48.3% Xingqiu - 44.3% Raiden Shogun - 37.5% Xiangling - 32% Xianyun - 31.9% Yae Miko - 31.5%

The usage rates of all the characters are based on a sample size of 99,096 players. According to these stats, Zhongli is the most used unit in the Spiral Abyss with an 89% usage rate. This is not surprising since he is a Geo unit and a strong shielder like him is extremely useful in the second half chambers, especially against the Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek boss.

The second spot was secured by none other than the Regina of All Waters, Furina, with an 88.6% usage rate and only 0.4% difference between her and Zhongli. Neuvillette is in the third spot with an 82.3% usage rate.

Xingqiu, Xianglin, and Bennett are amazing in Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Only three 4-star characters ranked in the 15 most used characters in the Spiral Abyss. Xingqiu and Xiangling are 11th and 13th with 44.3% and 32% usage rates, respectively. Meanwhile, Bennett is the ninth most used unit with a 50.8% usage rate and the only 4-star unit that made it into the top 10.

It is worth adding that these three are also the main members of the original National team, one of the strongest teams in Genshin Impact, so their high ranking shouldn't come as a surprise.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.