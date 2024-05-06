Genshin Impact Venue Decorations guide

Genshin Impact's ongoing 4.6 update has recently launched its flagship event. Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness takes place in Inazuma with three new sub-events, each with unique gameplay and mechanics. During this sub-event, you must complete Dvorak's checklist to decorate the venue and receive exciting event rewards.

There are a total of six decoration items you must obtain to complete decorating the event venue. This article will guide players to unlock these venue decorations in the Genshin Impact 4.6 flagship event.

Venue Decoration Guide in Genshin Impact 4.6 Flagship Event

Venue decoration event preview (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, the Genshin Impact 4.6 flagship event is called Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness. There are three new sub-events for you to enjoy, and completing those will allow you to claim venue decorations needed for the stage. Here is a list of all six venue decorations:

Spotlights On! Filled with Fervor not Famished! Not yet unlocked Not yet unlocked Not yet unlocked Not yet unlocked

Day 1 of the event unlocks only two venue decorations. The rest is currently time-gated by developers. You must wait until May 08, 2024, to unlock the new sub-event challenges and two new venue decorations. The remaining decorations will be available to unlock from May 10, 2024.

Keep in mind that you cannot claim all venue decorations unless you complete specific challenges from the sub-events. You can check the venue decoration event page to determine which ones you must complete. To unlock the first two decoration items, you must complete the Trillion Trinket Trawl and A Meeting of Melodies Day 1 challenge.

Return to Dvorak and submit the components (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you complete the sub-event challenges, interact with Dvorak, who is located near the stage. You can submit the materials collected from the sub-event, which will trigger a small cutscene. This showcases all the new changes and decorations made to the venue.

Genshin Impact Venue Decoration Rewards

Venue Decoration reward preview (Image via HoYoverse)

As stated earlier, there are 8 venue decorations to unlock. You will receive the following rewards for unlocking one decoration item:

Iridescence Tour Ticket x 30

Mora x 30,000

Sanctifying Unction x 4

Thus, unlocking all 8 will provide players with 240 Iridescence Tour Tickets, 240,000 Mora, and 32 Sanctifying Unction in Genshin Impact. It is essential to complete these challenges and obtain these rewards. You can exchange the numerous Iridescence Tour Tickets for many exciting event rewards, such as new gadgets, free Gorou, Crown of Insight, and many more.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.