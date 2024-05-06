Genshin Impact Iridescence Tour Tickets guide: How to get and use

Iridescence Tour Ticket is a new event item in the Iridescence Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event in Genshin Impact. You can collect it by completing the event story and participating in various minigames, such as the Trillion Trinket Trawl and Xtreme Carnival Ensemble. Furthermore, after obtaining a certain amount of Iridescence Tour Tickets, you can receive several in-game rewards, including a free copy of Gorou.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to obtain the Iridescence Tour Tickets and use them in the Iridescence Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event in Genshin Impact.

How to obtain and use the Iridescense Tour Tickets in Genshin Impact

Iridescence Tour Tickets can be obtained by playing the event (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the Iridescence Tour Ticket is a new event item in the Iridescence Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event. You can obtain this item by doing the event quests and participating in all the minigames, such as Trillion Trinket Trawl and A Meeting of Melodies.

It should be noted that some stages in the event are time-gated, so obtaining all the Iridescent Tour Tickets may require some time.

Collect more Iridescence Tour Tickets to obtain a free copy of Gorou and more (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have obtained a certain amount of Iridescence Tour Tickets, you can unlock a ton of free rewards from the Fervor Favors section on the event page. This includes the following items:

Collect 200 Iridescence Tour Tickets:

Primogems x30

Mora x50,000

Nightwind Horn x1

Collect 400 Iridescence Tour Tickets:

Primogems x30

Mora x50,000

Philosophies of Transience x3

Collect 600 Iridescence Tour Tickets:

Primogems x30

Mora x50,000

Philosophies of Elegance x3

Collect 800 Iridescence Tour Tickets:

Primogems x30

Mora x50,000

Philosophies of Light x3

Collect 1000 Iridescence Tour Tickets:

Primogems x30

Mora x50,000

Crown of Insight x1

After collecting 200 Iridescence Tour Tickets, you can obtain a new gadget called the Nightwind Horn, which you can use to play music. Luckily, you can hit that mark on the first day of the event. Furthermore, once you've obtained 800 Iridescence Tour Tickets, you will receive one free copy of Gorou, an amazing 4-star Geo support unit in Genshin Impact.

The Iridescence Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event will end on May 27, 2024, so there's enough time for everyone to complete the event and obtain all the rewards.

