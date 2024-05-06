Genshin Impact Iridescence Tour Tickets guide: How to get and use

Iridescence Tour Ticket is a new event item in the Iridescence Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event in Genshin Impact. You can collect it by completing the event story and participating in various minigames, such as the Trillion Trinket Trawl and Xtreme Carnival Ensemble. Furthermore, after obtaining a certain amount of Iridescence Tour Tickets, you can receive several in-game rewards, including a free copy of Gorou.
This article will provide a simple guide on how to obtain the Iridescence Tour Tickets and use them in the Iridescence Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event in Genshin Impact.
How to obtain and use the Iridescense Tour Tickets in Genshin Impact
As mentioned, the Iridescence Tour Ticket is a new event item in the Iridescence Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event. You can obtain this item by doing the event quests and participating in all the minigames, such as Trillion Trinket Trawl and A Meeting of Melodies.
It should be noted that some stages in the event are time-gated, so obtaining all the Iridescent Tour Tickets may require some time.
Once you have obtained a certain amount of Iridescence Tour Tickets, you can unlock a ton of free rewards from the Fervor Favors section on the event page. This includes the following items:
Collect 200 Iridescence Tour Tickets:
- Primogems x30
- Mora x50,000
- Nightwind Horn x1
Collect 400 Iridescence Tour Tickets:
- Primogems x30
- Mora x50,000
- Philosophies of Transience x3
Collect 600 Iridescence Tour Tickets:
- Primogems x30
- Mora x50,000
- Philosophies of Elegance x3
Collect 800 Iridescence Tour Tickets:
- Primogems x30
- Mora x50,000
- Philosophies of Light x3
Collect 1000 Iridescence Tour Tickets:
- Primogems x30
- Mora x50,000
- Crown of Insight x1
After collecting 200 Iridescence Tour Tickets, you can obtain a new gadget called the Nightwind Horn, which you can use to play music. Luckily, you can hit that mark on the first day of the event. Furthermore, once you've obtained 800 Iridescence Tour Tickets, you will receive one free copy of Gorou, an amazing 4-star Geo support unit in Genshin Impact.
The Iridescence Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event will end on May 27, 2024, so there's enough time for everyone to complete the event and obtain all the rewards.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.