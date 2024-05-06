Genshin Impact Trillion Trinket Trawl Day 1 guide with enemy locations

Trillion Trinket Trawl is one of the minigames in Genshin Impact 4.6's new flagship event called the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness. For the first phase of the minigame, you must obtain components for Dvorak by defeating three types of Ruin Machines and Clockwork Mekas and two types of Primal Constructs. These enemies can be found in different parts of Teyvat.

This article will cover the best locations to find Ruin Machines, Clockwork Mekas, and Primal Constructs in Genshin Impact. You will also receive Primogem rewards for completing the first day of the Trillion Trinket Trawl minigame.

Genshin Impact Trillion Trinket Trawl Day one enemy locations

Best Ruin Machine locations

Ruin Hunter in Araumi (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find three types of Ruin Machines in Araumi on Narukami Island, Inazuma. Teleport to the waypoint south of Araumi and head northwest to find a Ruin Hunter. Since it is always in flying mode, use a Bow character to hit its weak spot and bring it down.

Ruin Cruiser and Ruin Grader in Araumi (Image via HoYoverse)

After defeating the Ruin Hunter, head northeast to find a Ruin Grader near a tree. Once you have defeated the second enemy type, go north or east to find four Ruin Cruisers patrolling the area. You might find them in different spots since they are making rounds and are always on the move.

You will get the following rewards for defeating three types of Ruin Machines in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x20

Iridescence Tourr Tickets x20

Mora x40000

Hero's Wit x5

Best Primal Construct locations

Primal Construct Prospector and Primal Construct Repulsor location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in The Mausoleum of King Deshret: Middle Level in the Sumeru desert and head straight to find Primal Construct Prospector and Repulsor above the stairs.

Defeating two types of Primal Constructs will give you the following rewards in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x20

Iridescence Tour Ticks x20

Mora x40000

Hero's Wit x5

Best Clockwork Meka locations

Clockwork Meka locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southern waypoint in the Beryl Region, Fontaine, and head east to find a Suppression and Annihilation Specialist Mek. Once you have taken them out, head north for an Arithmetic Enhancer Mek and Nimble Harvestor Mek.

Here are the rewards for completing the task:

Primogems x20

Iridescence Tour Tickets x20

Mora x40000

Hero's Wit x5

This concludes the Day One guide for the Trillion Trinket Trawl in Iridescence Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event.

