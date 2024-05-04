Genshin Impact Iridescent Arataki Rockin for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event guide

Genshin Impact officials will host the Iridescent Arataki Rockin for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event in the ongoing version 4.6 update. This flagship event for the update will take place in Inazuma and is the second iteration of the Iridescent Tour in the previous Lantern Rites of version 3.4 update. This new event will feature many familiar faces from the Electro Nation and Fontaine.

A schedule for the mini-games and event story quests has been released. The Iridescent Arataki Rockin for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness will start on May 6, 2024, and end on May 27.

Here is everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 4.6 flagship event.

Genshin Impact 4.6: Iridescent Arataki Rockin for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness flagship event guide & schedule

As mentioned, Iridescent Arataki Rockin for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness will begin on May 6, 2024. This flagship event is divided into two parts, which will be released on the following dates:

Act I: May 6, 2024

May 6, 2024 Act II: May 10, 2024

ACT I will be available as soon as the event starts in Genshin Impact. Keep in mind that players must complete some pre-requisites to get the best experience:

Adventurer Rank 30 or above.

Must have completed the Archon Quest Ritou Escape Plan .

. Must have completed Arataki Itto's Story Quest Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I .

. Must have completed Raiden Shogun's Story Quest Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II.

The first two prerequisites are mandatory so players can access the location where the 4.6 flagship event will be held. Those yet to complete the Story Quests can use the event's quick start feature to participate.

Xtreme Carnival Ensemble

Hit the buttons at the right time for high scores (Image via HoYoverse)

The Xtreme Carnival Ensemble mini-game is a rhythm game. During the music performance, players will have to hit different notes that appear on the screen. Your high score will depend on how many notes you hit and the timing of your strokes according to the music's rhythm.

Players can also create their own music tracks or obtain codes of other's excellent works in the Genshin Impact community.

Trillion Trinket Trawl

Collect items to decorate the venue (Image via HoYoverse)

Trillion Trinket Trawl is a mini-game where you collect local specialties and other items. Each stage will include a list of a certain number of items in Genshin Impact. This mini-game will also provide necessary hints on how to find these items if you are unfamiliar with them.

Successfully acquiring these items will reward you with exciting in-game resources.

A Meeting of Melodies

Complete the melody with missing notes (Image via HoYoverse)

In the third mini-game, A Meeting of Melodies, players will interact with NPC musicians. Genshin Impact players need to listen to hummed tunes from these NPC and fill in the blanks with the missing notes.

The objective is to match the melody with the original tune hummed by the NPC musician.

Event Rewards

Get a free copy of Gorou and more (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing event challenges and story quests will reward players with "Iridescence Tour Tickets" in Genshin Impact. Here is a list of rewards you can obtain in exchange for this event currency:

Nightwind Horn

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Character Talent Level-up materials

Character Ascension materials

Hero's Wits

Enhancement Ores

Mora

Apart from all the Primogems and rewards, when you have collected enough of these "Iridescence Tour Tickets," you can invite "Canine Warrior" Gorou (Geo).

