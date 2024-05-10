Genshin Impact A Meeting of Melodies Day 3 guide

In Genshin Impact, Ballad of the First Light is the third and last challenge in the A Meeting of Melodies sub-event. The current flagship event, Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness, had it time-gated until May 10, 2024. Like previous challenges, you need to replicate original songs related to event NPCs.

The Day 3 challenge, Ballad of the First Light, takes place inside the city of Freedom, Mondstadt. Completing it will reward players with 60 Primogems and 60 Iridescence Tour Tickets. This article will help gamers locate and replicate the NPCs' hummed tunes in Genshin Impact.

Ballad of the First Light: Genshin Impact A Meeting of Melodies Day 2 guide

Locations of event NPCs (Image via HoYoverse)

Ballad of the First Light takes place in Mondstadt City, and you can find the NPCs you need to visit marked on the in-game mini-map:

First Movement: Angel's Share

Angel's Share Second Movement: Souvenir Shop

Souvenir Shop Third Movement: Floral Whisperer

The following is a brief solution for A Meeting of Melodies Day 3 challenge, Ballad of the First Light, in Genshin Impact.

Ballad of the First Light: First Movement Solution

First Movement NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with Angel's Share bartender Charles to start the First Movement challenge. Here are the correct notes in the Genshin Impact 4.6 event:

First Note: La (2nd option)

Second Note: So

Third Note: Fa

Fourth Note: Re

Teleport to Mondstadt City's waypoint and head northeast to find Charles.

Ballad of the First Light: Second Movement Solution

Second Movement NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

Start the second movement challenge by interacting with Mondstadt's Souvenir shop owner, Marjorie, opposite the Cat's Tail bar. For the four-bar hummed tune, pick these notes:

First Note: So

Second Note: Mi

Third Note: Do

Fourth Note: Si (second option)

Confirm these arrangements to complete the challenge in the version 4.6 event.

Ballad of the First Light: Third Movement Solution

Third Movement NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, head east to find Flora and start the third movement challenge. Unlike the last two movements, her hummed tune only has three bars. Here is how to replicate it:

First Note: Do (second option)

Second Note: La (second option)

Third Note: Mi (second option)

Confirm this arrangement and complete all three movement challenges in the Ballad of the First Light challenge.

Genshin Impact A Meeting of Melodies Day 3 rewards

Day 3 event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the Day 3 challenge under the A Meeting of Melodies sub-event will reward the following players:

Primogems x60

Iridescence Tour Ticket x60

Mora x60,000

Guide to Freedom x3

Guide to Resistance x3

Guide to Ballad x3

You must visit the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness flagship event page to claim these rewards.

