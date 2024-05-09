Genshin Impact has unlocked the second stage of A Meeting of Melodies, and it's called Evening Breeze Serenade. It is one of the three sub-events featured in the ongoing Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness flagship event of version 4.6 update. Like the previous stage, you must interact with NPCs and replicate original songs from hummed tunes.

The new stage, Evening Breeze Serenade, will take place in Liyue Harbor, Liyue. Completing this will reward players with 60 Primogems and 60 Iridescence Tour Tickets in Genshin Impact.

This article will guide you on how to complete the challenge and claim your event rewards.

Evening Breeze Serenade: Genshin Impact A Meeting of Melodies Day 2 guide

Locations of event NPCs (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness flagship event has unlocked the A Meeting of Melodies Day 2 challenge. It takes place in Liyue with familiar NPCs. You will find the event NPCs at the following locations:

First Movement: Xingxi of the Mingxing Jewelry

Xingxi of the Mingxing Jewelry Second Movement: Linlang of the Xigu Antiques

Linlang of the Xigu Antiques Third Movement: Jifang of the Wanwen Bookhouse

Below is a brief solution for A Meeting of Melodies Day 2 challenge, Evening Breeze Serenade.

Evening Breeze Serenade: First Movement Solution

First Movement NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Liyue Harbor and interact with Xingxi, the owner of the Mingxing Jewelry in Genshin Impact. The hummed tune has four bars and four missing notes. Choose the following to complete the original song:

First Note: Re

Second Note: Re

Third Note: La

Fourth Note: Do

Confirm this arrangement to complete the challenge and head to the next NPC.

Evening Breeze Serenade: Second Movement Solution

Second Movement NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

The Second Movement NPC can be found in Xigu Antiques near the previous location. You will deal with another four-bar-hummed tune. Here are the correct notes:

First Note: Fa

Second Note: Re

Third Note: Do

Fourth Note: La

Confirm this arrangement to complete the second movement challenge and head to the last NPC.

Evening Breeze Serenade: Third Movement Solution

Third Movement NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northeast waypoint of Liyue Harbor and head to the event icon marked in Genshin Impact's mini-map. Interact with Jifang from Wanwen Bookhouse to start the challenge:

First Note: Mi

Second Note: Re

Third Note: So

Fourth Note: Si

Choose these notes and confirm the arrangement to complete the Third Movement challenge.

Genshin Impact A Meeting of Melodies Day 2 rewards

Day 2 event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing all three songs in the Day 2 sub-event challenge will reward you with the following:

Primogems x60

Iridescence Tour Ticket x60

Mora x60,000

Guide to Prosperity x3

Guide to Diligence x3

Guide to Gold x3

Players can claim these rewards from the event page.

