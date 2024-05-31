Best characters for Finale of the Deep in Genshin Impact

Finale of the Deep in Genshin Impact is a craftable Sword from the Fontaine weapon series. It is a 4-star Sword that provides a lot of ATK from its sub-stats and passive and is one of the few weapons in the game that have a Bond of Life effect in the passive ability. You can obtain this weapon by visiting the Blacksmith and forging it. However, if you haven't unlocked it, you can buy its blueprint from Estelle (blacksmith) in Fontaine.

This article will cover all the stats and skills of Finale of the Deep and list some of the best characters who can use it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Finale of the Deep stats and best characters to use it

Finale of the Deep (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the stats and passive at level 90 and refinement rank one:

Base ATK: 565

565 Second stat: 27.6% ATK

27.6% ATK Passive: When using an Elemental Skill, ATK will be increased by 12% for 15 seconds, and a Bond of Life worth 25% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds. When the Bond of Life is cleared, a maximum of 150 ATK will be gained based on 2.4% of the total amount of Life Bond cleared, lasting for 15 seconds.

Finale of the Deep is a decent stat stick that provides a good amount of ATK and can be a decent F2P option for Sword characters who scale on ATK. When the user casts their Elemental Skill, they get a Bond of Life and when it is cleared, they also get a bonus ATK; so, having a healer in the party is recommended when using this weapon.

With that out of the way, let's look at some of the best characters who can use the craftable Finale of the Deep in Genshin Impact.

1) Clorinde

Clorinde is the best character for Finale of the Deep (Image via HoYoverse)

Cloriinde is arguably the best character for Finale of the Deep in Genshin Impact. She benefits from the ATK bonuses and has self-healing so it will help clear the Bond of Life and gain more ATK. Additionally, Clorinde has a Bond of Life mechanic in her kit, so the additional Bond of Life from Finale of the Deep can also provide a little bonus.

That said, do note that Clorinde is the best character for Finale of the Deep but it is not the best choice for her as there are several better 5-star options.

2) Ayaka

Finale of the Deep is a decent 4-star option for Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

The Finale of the Deep in Genshin Impact can be a good F2P for Ayaka if she does not have any Energy Recharge issues. The ATK bonuses are always nice for her and she is generally paired with a healer like Kokomi so clearing the Bond of Life and getting the extra ATK buff will be pretty easy.

3) Ayato

Finale of the Deep is also a decent option for Ayato (Image via HoYoverse)

The Head of the Kamisato Clan is another good option for Finale of the Deep. Since Ayato's Elemental Skill is one of the key parts of his kit, this sword can be a good 4-star option for him. However, bring a healer in the team to effectively trigger all the passives of the weapon since it is a waste of stats if the Bond of Life is not clear, and you will be better off using another weapon.

4) Jean

The Sword can boost Jean's healing (Image via HoYoverse)

Finale of the Deep in Genshin Impact provides a good amount of ATK so it is also a good weapon alternative for Jean since her healing also scales on ATK.

5) Qiqi

Qiqi's healing also scales on ATK (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Jean, Qiqi's healing also scales on her ATK so you can use Finale of the Deep on her.

