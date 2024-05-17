Genshin Impact reveals Sethos: Official release, leaked kit, and more details

The upcoming 4-star Electro character, Sethos, has been confirmed to debut in Genshin Impact version 4.7. He is a brand-new entity from Sumeru who has appeared in Act 2 of Cyno's story quest "Lupus Aureus." Leaks have suggested that Sethos may be a bow user relying on a special type of charged shots to deal considerable damage to enemies.

This article will cover all the details players need to know about Sethos's release as a playable character in Genshin Impact, including potential release dates and kit.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Sethos in Genshin Impact: Official reveal, potential kit leaks, and more

Sethos will be released in Genshin Impact 4.7

Trending

Expand Tweet

HoYoverse has confirmed via drip marketing that Sethos will be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact's 4.7 update, scheduled to release on June 5, 2024. However, it is unclear whether he will appear on the first or second-half banners.

As such, fans can expect him to arrive on either of the following dates:

Phase I banners : June 5, 2024

: June 5, 2024 Phase II banners: June 25, 2024

Also read: Sethos VA in Genshin Impact: English and Japanese voice actors revealed.

Sethos kit leaks

Expand Tweet

Reliable leaks from prominent leaker Mero have hinted at Sethos's potential kit in the game. It suggests that he may be a main DPS character capable of dealing Electro damage to multiple enemies at once. Here are brief descriptions of his reported abilities:

1) Normal and Charged attacks:

Normal attacks perform three consecutive shots whereas Charged attacks shoot arrows dealing elemental damage, the same as other bow users in the game. However, Sethos's kit featured a level 2 Charged attack called "Shadowpiercing Shot." This unique move fires a special arrow that pierces all the enemies in its path, dealing Electro damage to them all.

Players can see his gameplay in the tweet below.

Expand Tweet

2) Elemental Skill:

Sethos deals AoE Electro damage to enemies in the vicinity and quickly retreats backward to evade incoming attacks. Additionally, it is expected he may recover energy if the Elemental Skill triggers an Electro-related elemental reaction.

3) Elemental Burst:

After casting his Elemental Burst, Sethos will enter a "Twilight Meditation" state. Under its effects, all of his Normal attacks will be converted into Dusk Bolts which pierce enemies and deal AoE Electro damage to everything in its path. Furthermore, the damage would be considered Charged attack damage and will be buffed, based on his EM.

4) Constellations:

Mero has also leaked all six Constellation of Sethos in Genshin Impact. Let's look at what each one offers:

C1 : Crit Rate of Shadowpiercing Shots is increased by 15%.

: Crit Rate of Shadowpiercing Shots is increased by 15%. C2 : Provides an additional 15% Electro DMG Bonus after the Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, or A1 passive talent consumes energy.

: Provides an additional 15% Electro DMG Bonus after the Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, or A1 passive talent consumes energy. C3 : Increases Normal attack's level by 3.

: Increases Normal attack's level by 3. C4 : All party members gain 80 EM after Shadowpiercing Shot or Dusk Bolts hit two or more enemies.

: All party members gain 80 EM after Shadowpiercing Shot or Dusk Bolts hit two or more enemies. C5 : Increases Elemental Burst's level by 3.

: Increases Elemental Burst's level by 3. C6: Refunds the energy consumed by the A1 passive talent after Shadowpiercing Shot strikes an enemy.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback