Sethos VA in Genshin Impact: English and Japanese voice actors revealed

Genshin Impact recently conducted the version 4.6 Special Program livestream and provided players with a preview of what to expect from the upcoming update. Among the various revelations, one, in particular, generated a lot of hype, as fans witnessed a new character from the Sumeru region, called Sethos, for the first time in the 4.6 trailer.

The developers revealed that Sethos will make his first in-game appearance in the upcoming story quest for Cyno, where he appears to be challenging Cyno for the "Wisdom of Hermanubis." Following the livestream, HoYoverse officially announced the English and Japanese voice actors (VA) who will voice him in the game.

This article will provide details about all the voice actors for Sethos in Genshin Impact.

English and Japanese voice actors for Sethos in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, Sethos will be voiced in four different languages, namely English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. As of this writing, the developers have revealed his ENG and JP voice actors.

Let's take a look at the VAs for Sethos and their notable works.

Sethos's English voice actor

Zeno Robinson will be voicing Sethos in the English dub of Genshin Impact. He is a popular actor who has voiced characters for several popular franchises. Zeno has also won the award for Best VA Performance (EN) at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021.

Here are some of his past notable works:

Superalloy Blackluster: One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man Genya Shinazugawa : Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Goh : Pokemon Journeys: The Series

: Pokemon Journeys: The Series Hawks : My Hero Academia

: My Hero Academia Onyankopon : Attack on Titan

: Attack on Titan Zenon Zogratis : Black Clover

: Black Clover Shuji Hanma : Tokyo Revengers

: Tokyo Revengers Tai Kamiya : Digimon Adventures

: Digimon Adventures Alan Albright : Ben 10

: Ben 10 Cyborg : Young Justice

: Young Justice Lando Calrissian: Lego Star Wars: All Stars

Sethos's Japanese voice actor

Sethos’s Japanese voice lines will be voiced by Chiba Shoya, a prominent Japanese voice actor who has lent his voice to several anime characters.

Let's look at some of his past works:

Kazuma Bobata : Haikyu!!

: Haikyu!! Kenji Gion : All Out!!

: All Out!! Akane Fudo : B-Project: Kodou*Ambitious

: B-Project: Kodou*Ambitious Kiyotaka Ayanokoji : Classroom of the Elite

: Classroom of the Elite Kotaro Azumi : Tsuki ga Kirei

: Tsuki ga Kirei Sing Soo-Ling : Banana Fish

: Banana Fish Yuito Aoi : Iroduku: The World in Colors

: Iroduku: The World in Colors Tahomaru : Dororo

: Dororo Kou Minamoto : Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

: Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Shinei Nouzen : 86

: 86 Tetsuro Okino : Bullbuster

: Bullbuster Taiki Inomata: Blue Box

