Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream redeem codes

The Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update has released three new redemption codes. Travelers can redeem them via three different methods to obtain several in-game rewards. It is important to note that, unlike other miscellaneous codes, livestream codes expire within a day after release, so it is best to use them as soon as possible.

This article will cover all the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream codes and the rewards. In addition, players who are new to the game can find a complete guide on how to redeem a code and collect the freebies.

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream codes and rewards

Below is a list of all the codes revealed during the Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program:

WTKBMBD8ZZRZ - Primogem x100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Primogem x100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 EAKA5BU9HHRM - Primogem x100 + Hero's Wit x5

- Primogem x100 + Hero's Wit x5 9B3AMTCQZYQ9 - Primogem x100 + Mora x50,000

Note that these codes will remain valid until April 13, 2024, 12 am (UTC-4). Thus, all the players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Beginners' guide to redeem a code in Genshin Impact

Redeeming code via in-game settings

Redeem code in the game. (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method is to log in to the game and open the Settings via the Paimon Menu or the main menu. Next, go to the Account section and click on Redeem Now. Finally, enter the valid redemption code and press Exchange.

The rewards are usually sent directly via in-game mail right after you redeem the code but can take up to 15 to 20 minutes to arrive.

Redeeming code on the official website

Redeeming the code on the official website. (Image via HoYoverse)

The next option is to redeem the code on the game's official website:

Head to the official site - https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

Log in using HoYoverse or game account info.

Select the server, enter the code, and click Redeem.

Collect the rewards the next time you log in to the game via mailbox.

HoYoLAB app

You can redeem the code on the HoYoLAB app. (Image via HoYoverse)

The final method is to use the official HoYoLAB app. You can find all three redemption codes under the HoYo Guides section once they are revealed on the livestream. Tap on Redeem and select the server to receive the rewards. However, note that this method only works for the livestream codes.

