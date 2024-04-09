Best Genshin Impact character reruns worth waiting for

Genshin Impact features a huge roster of playable characters, with around 80 fighters available as of version 4.5, each boasting unique abilities and gameplay mechanics. While some shine in most aspects and dominate the meta, a few others have fallen off in the game and are not worth the investment. The title periodically refreshes the characters featured on the gacha banners, and once a unit leaves, it can be quite some time before they return for a rerun banner.

As such, players often have to wait for several months before a top-tier character becomes available. This article lists the best Genshin Impact characters whose rerun banners are worth waiting for.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best Genshin Impact character reruns to wait for

Although several Genshin Impact characters are quite strong and versatile, the ones mentioned in this listicle are considered the best. They all excel at their roles and serve as invaluable support for your main DPS units.

These are the best character reruns to save your Primogems for:

1) Nahida

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dendro Archon, Nahida, is often regarded as the best sub-DPS in the game. She is capable of applying off-field Dendro on enemies to trigger elemental reactions. Considering how strong Dendro reactions like Bloom and Aggravate are, Nahida can inflict heavy damage on her foes, without even being on the field.

Nahida last appeared on the Phase I banners of version 4.4, and it could be a while before she returns to the game, providing players with enough time to save Primogems for her.

2) Furina

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is the Hydro Archon of Genshin Impact. Like the previous entry, she can apply Hydro on enemies off-field and trigger reactions. Furthermore, she can also heal other characters and buff their damage too, thanks to her Elemental Burst. All of these qualities make her a worthy addition to any team composition looking for a Hydro member.

Furina debuted during the first half banners of version 4.2 and is yet to have a rerun in the game. She may likely return in 4.7.

3) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

The Almighty Narukami Ogosho, Raiden Shogun, is the ruler of Inazuma and the Electro Archon. Often regarded as the best Electro unit, she can either be used as a main DPS or an effective sub-DPS. Using her Elemental Burst, Raiden is capable of delivering high bouts of damage to foes while also recharging her teammates' Bursts.

Raiden Shogun last appeared on the second-half banners of version 4.3.

4) Zhongli

Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

As expected, the beloved Geo Archon, Zhongli, is also part of this Genshin Impact listicle. The character offers a nigh unbreakable shield to players via his Elemental Skill. The shield can absorb incoming damage, shred enemy RES, and provide the active character with resistance to interruption. All of these make him a worthy character for any team composition, especially if the main DPS is fragile.

Zhongli's previous appearance was on the Phase II banners of version 4.0. Considering how much time has passed, it is plausible for him to return soon.

5) Yelan

Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Often regarded as the 5-star Xingqiu, Yelan is one of the best Hydro sub-DPS in the game. Her Elemental burst, which is central to her kit, deals additional Hydro damage to enemies when the active character attacks, allowing her to trigger reactions freely. Moreover, her Elemental Skill offers immense mobility, which can be quite useful in the overworld.

Yelan's last rerun banner was during the first half of version 4.0, and she may be due for one soon.

6) Kokomi

Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

The Divine Priestess of Watatsumi, Sangonomiya Kokomi, is an excellent healer and sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. As an off-field Hydro support, she has a wide AoE to trigger reactions, while having the ability to reliably heal her teammates if conditions get dire. Due to this, she is one of the best picks if survivability is an issue for you.

Kokomi was previously featured on the second-half banners of version 3.8.

7) Baizhu

Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous entry, Baizhu shines as a healer in the game. He can recover HP for teammates, and apply Dendro on the enemies, making him a valuable member of several teams.

Aside from the aforementioned advantages, Baizhu is also capable of generating shields. While they may not offer as much protection as Zhongli's shields, they can provide resistance to interruption, which can be useful.

Baizhu last appeared during version 4.2, on the second-half banners alongside Furina.

