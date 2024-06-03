Genshin Impact 4.7 Clorinde banner 4-stars, weapons and release time

Genshin Impact 4.7 update will kick things off with the Clorinde banner, introducing the Champion Duelist of the Court of Fontaine to the list of playable characters. She is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated characters by many ever since her reveal in the Fontaine teaser. Clorinde banner will bring not only the latest 5-star but also a new 4-star, Sethos to Genshin Impact.
This article will cover everything you will need to know about the Clorinde banner in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 update.
Genshin Impact 4.7 update: Clorinde banner release date and countdown
Clorinde is set to make her debut on the Event Wishes on June 5, 2024, at UTC 3:00 AM. She will appear beside Alhaitham's rerun banner in Genshin Impact and you will be able to use your Primogems on the banners until June 25, when Siegwinne and Furina will replace their event wishes. Remember that nothing is set in stone and Hoyoverse might increase or decrease the duration for the first half of version 4.7.
Genshin Impact 4.7 update will go live simultaneously across all servers, so here is a list of the release times across several major regions:
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 4 - 8 PM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 4 - 11 PM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 5 - 5 AM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): June 5 - 8:30 PM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): June 5 - 12 PM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 5 - 1 PM
You can check out the countdown below to better understand when it will be released in your region.
Genshin Impact version 4.7 phase 1: 4-star characters and Weapon Event Wish details
Sethos, the latest 4-star character from Sumeru, will appear alongside Clorinde and Alhaitham. Here is a list of all the 4-star characters appearing in the first phase banners for version 4.7 in Genshin Impact.
4-stars
- Sethos
- Thoma
- Bennet
Additionally, you will be able to use your primogems to pull the weapon banner. Here is a list of all the items that will receive a boost in their drop rate during the Weapon Event Wish:
Weapons on rate up:
- Absolution (Clorinde's BiS): 5-star
- Light of Foliar Incision (Althaitham's BiS): 5-star
- Stringless: 4-star
- Lithic Spear: 4-star
- The Widsith: 4-star
- Sacrificial Sword: 4-star
- Sacrificial Greatsword: 4-star
Siegwinne and Furina will replace the Alhaitham and Clorinde banners, signaling the start of phase 2 for the Genshin Impact 4.7 patch.
