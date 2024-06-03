Genshin Impact 4.7 Clorinde banner 4-stars, weapons and release time

Genshin Impact 4.7 update will kick things off with the Clorinde banner, introducing the Champion Duelist of the Court of Fontaine to the list of playable characters. She is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated characters by many ever since her reveal in the Fontaine teaser. Clorinde banner will bring not only the latest 5-star but also a new 4-star, Sethos to Genshin Impact.

This article will cover everything you will need to know about the Clorinde banner in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 update.

Genshin Impact 4.7 update: Clorinde banner release date and countdown

Expand Tweet

Trending

Clorinde is set to make her debut on the Event Wishes on June 5, 2024, at UTC 3:00 AM. She will appear beside Alhaitham's rerun banner in Genshin Impact and you will be able to use your Primogems on the banners until June 25, when Siegwinne and Furina will replace their event wishes. Remember that nothing is set in stone and Hoyoverse might increase or decrease the duration for the first half of version 4.7.

Genshin Impact 4.7 update will go live simultaneously across all servers, so here is a list of the release times across several major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : June 4 - 8 PM

: June 4 - 8 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 4 - 11 PM

June 4 - 11 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 5 - 5 AM

June 5 - 5 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): June 5 - 8:30 PM

June 5 8:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 5 - 12 PM

June 5 - 12 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 5 - 1 PM

You can check out the countdown below to better understand when it will be released in your region.

Genshin Impact version 4.7 phase 1: 4-star characters and Weapon Event Wish details

The weapon banner for Genshin Impact 4.7 phase 1 (Image via Hoyoverse)

Sethos, the latest 4-star character from Sumeru, will appear alongside Clorinde and Alhaitham. Here is a list of all the 4-star characters appearing in the first phase banners for version 4.7 in Genshin Impact.

4-stars

Sethos

Thoma

Bennet

Additionally, you will be able to use your primogems to pull the weapon banner. Here is a list of all the items that will receive a boost in their drop rate during the Weapon Event Wish:

Weapons on rate up:

Absolution (Clorinde's BiS) : 5-star

: 5-star Light of Foliar Incision (Althaitham's BiS) : 5-star

: 5-star Stringless: 4-star

4-star Lithic Spear: 4-star

4-star The Widsith: 4-star

4-star Sacrificial Sword : 4-star

: 4-star Sacrificial Greatsword: 4-star

Siegwinne and Furina will replace the Alhaitham and Clorinde banners, signaling the start of phase 2 for the Genshin Impact 4.7 patch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback