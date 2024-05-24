Official Genshin Impact 4.7 release date countdown for all regions

HoYoverse has officially confirmed that the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 update will be released on June 5, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8). The patch will go live on all the servers simultaneously and introduce a lot of new content, such as new playable characters and endgame content called the Imaginarium Theater. Many players might be excited about it and looking forward to experiencing it themself.

This article will cover the exact timings for the release date of the Genshin Impact 4.7 update in all the regions and feature a universal countdown that will show the exact time until the release.

Genshin Impact 4.7 release date and countdown

As mentioned, the Genshin Impact 4.7 update will be released on June 5, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously. Here's a universal countdown that shows the exact time left until the highly anticipated release of the new patch:

Travelers can also check out the list of dates and timings for version 4.7 release date in some of the major regions:

NA (June 4, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

EU (June 4-5, 2024)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asia (June 5, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

The servers will be under maintenance for approximately five hours, during which the Travelers cannot log in to the game. Furthermore, the developers will give away 600 Primogems as compensation for the time taken for maintenance.

Genshin Impact 4.7 banners

HoYoverse has also officially revealed the upcoming Event Wishes in version 4.7. Here's a list of all the 5-stars:

Phase I (June 5, 2024)

Clorinde (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

Phase II (June 25, 2024)

Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Furina (5-star Hydro)

The first phase will feature Clorinde and Alhaitham. The latter is one of the strongest damage dealers in the game and Travelers can pull for him if they are looking for a main DPS unit. Clorinde is also expected to be a good unit, as per the leaks.

Meanwhile, the second half will feature Sigewinne and Furina. It will be the latter's first rerun banner, so it is a great chance for everyone to pull for her if they missed her last time.

