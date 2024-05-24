Genshin Impact 4.7 official banners, release date, and countdown

The upcoming gacha banners for Genshin Impact's 4.7 update have been announced following the version 4.7 livestream. They will offer Clorinde and Sigewinne as new 5-star characters, alongside reruns of some popular entities like Alhaitham and Furina. All four of them are extremely popular amongst fans and many must be planning to summon them. As such, it is crucial to be prepared for their release.

This article will list the release date and time for all Genshin Impact 4.7 banners. It will also include universal countdowns for the reader's convenience.

Official Genshin Impact 4.7 banners and release date

Expand Tweet

Here is the complete character banner order for Genshin Impact 4.7:

Phase I banners (June 5, 2024)

Clorinde (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Sethos (4-star Electro)

Phase II banners (June 25, 2024)

Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Furina (5-star Hydro)

Let's also look at the banner order for the Epitome Invocation weapons banner:

Phase I banners (June 5, 2024)

Absolution (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Light of Foliar Incision (5-star Sword)

Phase II banners (June 25, 2024)

Silvershower Heartstrings (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

Genshin Impact's version 4.7 Special Program livestream has revealed the featured characters for the patch. The 4.7 update is scheduled to release on June 5, 2024, and will feature gacha banners for some powerful units.

The first-half banners will go live on June 5, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8) and will provide players an opportunity to summon Clorinde and Alhaitham, alongside their signature 5-star weapons. The former is a main DPS from the Electro element, whereas the latter is a top-tier damage dealer from the Dendro element.

Also read: Best Clorinde weapons according to leaks

Here is a universal countdown reflecting the time remaining for it:

During the second-half banners, Sigewinne and Furina will step into the spotlight. The former is a Melusine who will serve as a healer, while the latter is the renowned Hydro Archon who is one of the best support characters in the title.

Also read: Best weapons for Furina

However, players should note that the Phase 2 banners will not be released worldwide simultaneously. They will first arrive on the Asia server on June 25, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC +8). Here is a countdown showcasing the remaining time:

Following Asia, the Europe server will be the second one to introduce version 4.7 second-half banners on June 25, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC +1). Let's look at the countdown for the same:

The American server will be the last one to experience the banner release on June 25, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC -5). Below is a countdown reflecting the release time:

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback