HoYoverse unveiled a new character during the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream, Sethos. While he won't be playable in the game's upcoming version, he'll play a major role during Cyno's second story quest, Lupus Aureus Chapter II. His model was shared by reliable leakers and from the livestream, we picked more information about him.

As mentioned during the livestream, Cyno's upcoming story quest revolves around him and the traveler solving a mystery in Sumeru City, alongside his friends, Alhaitham, Kaveh, and Tighnari. While Sethos will appear there, how he is connected will remain in the shadow like the mystery you and Cyno will solve together.

We explore more details regarding the upcoming character in Genshin Impact and dive into the deserts and rainforests of Sumeru again.

Note: Part of this article contains information according to various reliable Genshin Impact leakers including Uncle K. They may change during the final release of the character.

Genshin Impact 4.6 trailer reveals first look at Sethos, an upcoming leaked character

Reliable leakers have already provided data-mined information as leaks regarding Sethos' rarity and kit ran across various social media platforms even before the 4.6 livestream revealed him. According to the various Sethos leaks, he will be a bow-wielding character of the 4-star rarity in Genshin Impact.

The footage from the livestream trailer also gave us a hazy yet subtle hint of what his elemental vision will be. It looks like Sethos will be another Electro vision user from the glimpses of him we got during the trailer.

While the new 4-star friend we will meet will not debut as a playable character in the upcoming 4.6 updates, it seems he will finally be playable with the Champion Duelist of Fontaine, Clorinde in the next version of 4.7. All of this information comes from leaked sources, especially the reliable leaker, Uncle K.

During the livestream, it was also mentioned that Sethos and Cyno share a close connection; hence, the General Mahamatra of Sumeru got involved and took up the case. While this information remains buried in the sands of Sumeru for now, the upcoming story quest for Cyno will shed some light on the case.

If you missed the livestream and are looking for its redemption codes, and add some Primogems to your Arlecchino or any future character fund with these Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream redemption codes.