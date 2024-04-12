Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream codes, expiry time, and redemption guide

The Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program has successfully concluded. The officials revealed a ton of new and exciting content that Travelers can look forward to in the upcoming update. The livestream also dropped three new codes that players can redeem for several in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit. Unfortunately, these codes will expire in less than two days so Travelers are advised to use them as early as possible.

Below, Genshin Impact players can find all three redemption codes shared during the livestream. This article will also feature a guide to redeem the codes for free rewards.

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream codes and rewards

Expand Tweet

Here's a list of all three redemption codes shared during the Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program:

WTKBMBD8ZZRZ - Primogem x100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Primogem x100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 EAKA5BU9HHRM - Primogem x100 + Hero's Wit x5

- Primogem x100 + Hero's Wit x5 9B3AMTCQZYQ9 - Primogem x100 + Mora x50,000

These codes will expire on April 13, 2024, at 12:00 am (UTC-4), so all the players are advised to redeem them and obtain the freebies as soon as possible.

How to redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes

There are only three methods to redeem a code. Here's a complete step-by-step guide using all the options.

Redeem codes on the website

Redeem the code on the game's official website (Image via HoYoverse)

The first option is to use the code on the game's official website. Follow these steps:

Head to the official website - https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

Log in using the game's account info.

Select the server.

Enter the redemption code and press on Redeem.

This is a handy way to redeem a code without opening the game. You can collect the Primogem rewards next time you log in to the game.

Redeem codes via in-game options

Another method to redeem a code is via in-game Settings.

In-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how you can redeem a code using in-game Settings:

Go to Settings in the Paimon Menu.

Open the Account section and click on Redeem Now.

Type in the valid code before clicking on Exchange.

The rewards are generally sent right after redeeming the code via in-game mail but can take up to 15 minutes.

Use HoYoLAB app

Redeem code on HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use the official HoYoLAB app to redeem a code. Once all the codes are released, they will appear under the HoYo Guides section. Press Redeem and select the server to claim the rewards. The freebies can be collected from the in-game mail.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.