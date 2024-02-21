Genshin Impact Clorinde leaks: Kit, compatibility, and playstyle rumors

Genshin Impact players have been flooded with new rumors about Clorinde and her kit. With the release of version 4.4 Phase II banners, we are closer to her debut than before. Although there is no official confirmation, many speculate that Clorinde will be released in the upcoming version updates. Hence, interested players are always looking for new leaks about her kit and playstyle.

The latest leaks from credible sources have referred to her as the better version of Cyno. The source also calls her Cyno 2.0, which has a useful Elemental Skill.

In this article, we cover everything rumored about Clorinde in the latest leaks.

New Clorinde leaks reveal her kit, compatibility, and playstyle in Genshin Impact

Clorinde is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. Although she is confirmed to be a 5-star Electro Sword user, HoYoverse officials have yet to share information about her debut. Recent leaks surfacing in the community have disclosed info about her kit and more.

Expand Tweet

Credible leakers Uncle K and TL Gouba have compared Clorinde with Cyno and have referred to her as Cyno 2.0 but better. Unlike General Mahamatra, her Elemental Skill is useful outside her Elemental Burst. They have also emphasized how powerful her constellations are. Unlocking these would provide high returns and make her usable outside Overload teams.

Despite her constellations, she would be compatible with Arlecchino and Chevreuse. Having either or both the units in her Overload team can make it greatly comfortable to use in Genshin Impact.

Speaking of her abilities, the latest leaks suggest they are more AFK (Away From Keyboard) based but don't provide any example or reference for more clarity. Speculations from the community suggest these AFK abilities could be similar to Nahida/Raiden/Furina's Elemental Skill

When would Clorinde Debut?

Clorinde might debut in 4.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

There are many rumors that Clorinde and Arlecchino might debut in the same version. The latest leaks have dismissed them and confirmed that both units would debut in different versions. Speculations suggest Clorinde might debut in 4.7 banners after Arlecchino, who's rumored to debut in the 4.6 update.

Other Genshin Impact leaks about Clorinde kit

Reliable leaks from PTL have already shown that Clorinde is an off-field DPS. She is expected to be a utility off-field Electro applier who would thrive in Overload teams. Many future characters from Natlan are rumored to be great additions to this team archetype, making Clorinde even stronger.

Overall, Clorinde and Chevreuse kit would make Overload teams extremely powerful in future meta.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.