Genshin Impact 4.7 pre-load size and guide for PC, Android, iOS

Genshin Impact 4.7 is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2024. Fortunately, the developers have released the pre-installation function that will allow you to download some files in advance and speed up the update process after the Genshin Impact version 4.7 server maintenance is over. This feature is available on PC and mobile devices. Pre-installing the files is highly recommended since it will allow you to enjoy the content faster.

This article will cover the exact download size on PC, Android, and iOS devices and guide you on how to use the pre-installation function in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.7 update size and pre-installation guide

Pre-install resource packages on PC

Click on Game Pre-Installation to start the download (Image via HoYoverse)

Using the Genshin Impact pre-installation feature on a PC is extremely easy. First, open the game launcher and update it. Next, click on the Game Pre-Installation icon next to the Launch option and click on Confirm.

The download size on a PC is between 18 GB and 21 GB. While the launcher downloads the files, you can minimize it and do other things or play the game.

Check the download status (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also check the download status by moving your cursor over the Game Pre-Installation icon. This feature is convenient for PC users since it allows them to play the game while the launcher downloads the files in the background.

Pre-install resource packages on mobile devices

Click on Pre-Install Resource Package (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to use the pre-installation feature on mobile devices. The first method is:

Launch the game and wait for the login menu.

Click on Pre-Install Resource Package in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Tap on Confirm to start the download.

Pre-install the files via in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can also pre-load the files via in-game settings. Follow these steps:

Open in-game Settings and go to Resources.

Tap on Pre-Install Now and Confirm.

Now you can tap on the Home button and let your device download the files. Unfortunately, you cannot play the game until the download is finished. That said, the Genshin Impact 4.7 pre-load size on mobile is around 1.6 GB to 1.9 GB, which isn't much, so it won't take long to finish.

In any case, it is highly recommended to use the pre-installation feature and download some files in advance. This will significantly speed up the update process once the new version is live and allow you to enjoy the content faster.

