Genshin Impact 4.7 maintenance date, time, and countdown

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 maintenance is expected to take place worldwide on June 5, 2024. Version 4.7, also known as “An Everlasting Dream Intertwined,” will bring with it many optimizations, additional in-game content, and exciting new playable characters for Genshin Impact's base game.

A breakdown of the Genshin Impact 4.7 maintenance time and expected contents of the patch can be found detailed below.

When does the Genshin Impact 4.7 maintenance begin?

The version 4.7 maintainence begins on June 5, 2024 (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 4.7 of Genshin Impact is set to launch on June 5, 2024, at 11:00 PM Eastern Time (US). A maintenance is expected to begin a few short hours ahead of the launch, during which the game’s servers will be inaccessible to all players - regardless of region.

A countdown timer to the Genshin Impact 4.7 maintenance can be found below.

The timer is set to UTC -4/UTC+8/PT. It is universal and is independent of time zones, and thus players needn’t worry about having to adjust hours accordingly.

The maintenance is expected to last around five hours, and is subject to delays - if any. Players will receive a total of 300 Primogems post update, which can be claimed via the in-game mail.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 4.7 maintenance

Version 4.7 brings with it new playable characters, such as Clorinde (Image via HoYoverse)

Post maintenance, the game should be updated to version 4.7, which will bring the following content updates:

Clorinde/Alhaitham and Sigewinne/Furina character event banners.

The Imaginarium Theater will be added to the base game as permanent game mode.

Story quests for Clorinde and SIgewinne.

Chapter 4, Act 6 Archon Quest: Bedtime Story.

Absolution and Silvershower Heartstrings weapons will be availble for summoning, These are the bis weapons for Clorinde and Sigewinne respectively.

A multitude of in-game events that offer the usual rewards such as Primogems and more.

Stay tuned for more Genshin Impact 4.7 updates on Sportskeeda.

