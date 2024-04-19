Genshin Impact 4.7 banners leaked

The Genshin Impact 4.7 update still has some time left until it goes live, but a couple of reliable sources have already leaked the banner characters that will potentially be available in this update. According to the leaks, the upcoming patch will likely release three new playable units. Most Travelers would already be familiar with two of them. Meanwhile, the third character has yet to appear in the game.

This article will cover all the characters expected in the upcoming version 4.7 update. Travelers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt since it is based on leaks and is subject to change.

All new Genshin Impact 4.7 characters leaked

According to the leaks via Full Stop Chan, the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 will likely release three new playable characters. At the time of writing this article, two of them have already been confirmed to possess a Vision, as disclosed during the Fontaine Archon Quest.

Here's a list of all the characters expected to be in the version 4.7 update, courtesy of Full Stop Chan:

Clorinde (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Sethos (4-star Electro)

Clorinde and Sigewinne are expected to be 5-star characters. The former has an Electro Vision and uses a Sword, as confirmed in the game. Recent leaks suggest that she might be a main DPS unit. Meanwhile, Sigewinne has a Hydro Vision and is expected to be a Bow user. She is also speculated to be an on-field driver with healing abilities.

Lastly, Sethos is a new character revealed during the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream and will make his first in-game appearance in Cyno's second Story Quest. He is speculated to be a 4-star unit and might have the Electro vision. There's no information about his potential weapon of choice.

Note that HoYoverse has yet to officially confirm Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos' availability as playable characters, so the version 4.7 banners are subject to change. However, the officials are expected to drip-market them on April 22, 2024, so Travelers must wait a little more until an official announcement.

New signature weapon Sigewinne leaked

As mentioned, Sigewinne might be a Bow user in Genshin Impact. Additionally, according to leaks via Foul and ProjectENKA1, she might receive a new signature weapon in version 4.7. The leaker claims that her Bow will likely have a 66% HP bonus as a secondary stat, and the passive effects supposedly will increase Sigewinne's Elemental Burst damage.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.