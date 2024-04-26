Genshin Impact Pouring Heartstring leaks: Materials, stats, appearance, and more

Pouring Heartstring is an upcoming 5-star bow weapon in Genshin Impact. According to recent leaks by popular source Mero, it is Sigewinne's signature weapon and will be featured in version 4.7 banners. The 5-star bow has low base ATK and high HP sub-stats. Rumors also suggest the weapon's passive can provide 76% additional HP and 28% Elemental Burst CRIT Rate.

As a signature weapon, it completely synchronizes with Sigewinne as her damage and healing are based on her max HP. Those interested in summoning this bow for Sigewinne or others will want to learn more about its materials and stats. Here's everything you need to know.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks: Sigewinne signature weapon stats, materials, and more

Popular source Mero has already shared leaks about Sigewinne's signature weapon, Pouring Heartstring. The upcoming 5-star bow weapon has a unique design with unique stats and passive effects. Here's a quick overview of her base stats at max enhancement:

Level 90

Base ATK: 541

Secondary Stat: 66.1 HP%

The bow wielder can gain three stacks of the "Blessing effect" by using elemental skill, increasing the Bond of Life values, and healing party members. Gaining three stacks will grant 76% additional HP and 28% Elemental Burst CRIT Rate.

Here are all the enhancement materials required to ascend Pouring Heartstring at each level:

Genshin Impact Sigewinne signature weapon materials

Ascension Level Materials Required Mora Required Level 20 5x Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

5x Feathery Fin

3x Transoceanic Pearl 10,000 Level 40 5x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

18x Feathery Fin

12x Transoceanic Pearl 20,000 Level 50 9x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

9x Lunar Fin

9x Transoceanic Chunk 30,000 Level 60

5x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

18x Lunar Fin

14x Transoceanic Chunk

45,000 Level 70 9x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

14x Chasmlight Fin

9x Xenochromatic Crystal

55,000 Level 80 6x Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

27x Chasmlight Fin

18x Xenochromatic Crystal

65,000

You will need the following amount of materials to reach Level 90 on Sigewinne's signature weapon, Pouring Hearstring:

Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x5

Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x14

Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x14

Essense of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x6

Feathery Fin x23

Lunar Fin x27

Chasmlight Fin x41

Transoceanic Pearl x15

Transoceanic Chunk x23

Xenochromatic Crystal x27

Following is a brief overview of where to find all of the weapon enhancement materials in Genshin Impact

Where to find all the Pouring Hearstring level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Dross/Sublimation/Spring/Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

Farm this domain on Tuesday/Friday/Sunday (Image via HoYoverse)

As Sigewinne's signature weapon, Pouring Heartstring needs weapon enhancement materials from Fontaine domains. You must farm the Dross/Sublimation/Spring/Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays in the "Echoes of the Deep Tides" domain.

Make sure to use Hydro characters in your team to clear this domain easily.

Feathery/Lunar/Chamlight Fin

You will also need Feathery/Lunar/Chamlight Fin, which can be collected from Xuanwen Beast. These elite enemies are found in several parts of Chenyu Vale, Liyue. Use this interactive map to track their spawn locations and defeat them to obtain the necessary materials for Pouring Heartstring in Genshin Impact.

Transoceanic Pearl, Transoceanic Chunk, and Xenochromatic Crystal

Farm tons of Fontemer Abberants (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, Sigewinne will require common drop materials, which can be acquired from Fontemer Abberant. These enemies can be found throughout the Fontaine region. It is recommended that you use the Adventure Book or farming routes to track down their spawn locations.

