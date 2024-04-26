Genshin Impact Pouring Heartstring leaks: Materials, stats, appearance, and more

Pouring Heartstring is an upcoming 5-star bow weapon in Genshin Impact. According to recent leaks by popular source Mero, it is Sigewinne's signature weapon and will be featured in version 4.7 banners. The 5-star bow has low base ATK and high HP sub-stats. Rumors also suggest the weapon's passive can provide 76% additional HP and 28% Elemental Burst CRIT Rate.
As a signature weapon, it completely synchronizes with Sigewinne as her damage and healing are based on her max HP. Those interested in summoning this bow for Sigewinne or others will want to learn more about its materials and stats. Here's everything you need to know.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.
Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks: Sigewinne signature weapon stats, materials, and more
Popular source Mero has already shared leaks about Sigewinne's signature weapon, Pouring Heartstring. The upcoming 5-star bow weapon has a unique design with unique stats and passive effects. Here's a quick overview of her base stats at max enhancement:
Level 90
- Base ATK: 541
- Secondary Stat: 66.1 HP%
The bow wielder can gain three stacks of the "Blessing effect" by using elemental skill, increasing the Bond of Life values, and healing party members. Gaining three stacks will grant 76% additional HP and 28% Elemental Burst CRIT Rate.
Here are all the enhancement materials required to ascend Pouring Heartstring at each level:
Genshin Impact Sigewinne signature weapon materials
You will need the following amount of materials to reach Level 90 on Sigewinne's signature weapon, Pouring Hearstring:
- Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x5
- Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x14
- Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x14
- Essense of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x6
- Feathery Fin x23
- Lunar Fin x27
- Chasmlight Fin x41
- Transoceanic Pearl x15
- Transoceanic Chunk x23
- Xenochromatic Crystal x27
Following is a brief overview of where to find all of the weapon enhancement materials in Genshin Impact
Where to find all the Pouring Hearstring level-up materials in Genshin Impact
Dross/Sublimation/Spring/Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop
As Sigewinne's signature weapon, Pouring Heartstring needs weapon enhancement materials from Fontaine domains. You must farm the Dross/Sublimation/Spring/Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays in the "Echoes of the Deep Tides" domain.
Make sure to use Hydro characters in your team to clear this domain easily.
Feathery/Lunar/Chamlight Fin
You will also need Feathery/Lunar/Chamlight Fin, which can be collected from Xuanwen Beast. These elite enemies are found in several parts of Chenyu Vale, Liyue. Use this interactive map to track their spawn locations and defeat them to obtain the necessary materials for Pouring Heartstring in Genshin Impact.
Transoceanic Pearl, Transoceanic Chunk, and Xenochromatic Crystal
Finally, Sigewinne will require common drop materials, which can be acquired from Fontemer Abberant. These enemies can be found throughout the Fontaine region. It is recommended that you use the Adventure Book or farming routes to track down their spawn locations.
