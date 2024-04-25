Genshin Impact Sigewinne gameplay leaks: Skill, Burst, Idle Animations, and more

On April 22, 2024, Genshin Impact officially revealed Sigewinne in the drip marketing posts, confirming her debut as a playable character in version 4.7 banners. After this announcement, the community has been swarmed with tons of leaks about her kit and abilities. A reliable source, Mero, has shared leaked gameplay footage.

The video showcases her Elemental Skill, Burst, Idle Animations, and many more. This article will highlight everything you need to know about Signewinne's kit from the recent Genshin Impact gameplay leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaked footage shows Sigewinne's abilities and more

Sigewinne is an upcoming character in the Genshin Impact 4.7 banners. Expected to be a 5-star bow character with a Hydro vision, she has appeared in the Archon Quests several times, making a strong and cute impression on the community.

Recent leaks from Dim and Mero have shared leaked gameplay footage of Sigewinne's abilities, demonstrating her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Idle Animation.

Elemental Skill

As per the leaked footage, Sigewinne's Elemental Skill will blow a large water ball. This ball bounces around five times dealing Hydro DMG to enemies and healing all party members (except Sigewinne).

The kit leaks mention that she will restore HP after the water ball bursts and generate two sourcewater droplets. The Hydro DMG and healing in her elemental skill are based on her max HP.

Elemental Burst

When Sigewinne casts her Elemental Burst, she will summon a large syringe and start dealing with Hydro DMG. The burst attack seems to last around six to eight seconds after the cute burst animation.

Sigewinne will deal damage to anything in front of her and inside burst range. She also consumes two nearby sourcewater droplets in the process as per kit leaks. Furthermore, you can move around the character and mouse with slight movement restriction until the elemental burst lasts.

Idle Animations

Sigewinne uses this gun in one of her idle animations (Image via HoYoverse)

The leaked gameplay also discloses Sigewinne's Idle Animation in Genshin Impact. The first animation shows her standing still and summoning a large syringe. She stares at it for a while before throwing it back up in the air. Meanwhile, the second animation shows her summoning a water bubble which moisturizes her face.

Sigewinne's Namecard

Apart from the gameplay leaks, the sources have shared other Sigewinne leaks with the community. This includes her splash art, name card, and her signature weapon

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.