Genshin Impact Sigewinne kit leaks: Skill, burst, talents, constellations, and signature weapon

Genshin Impact has officially revealed Sigewinne in its recent drip marketing, confirming her debut in the upcoming version 4.7 update. The community is eager to learn more about her abilities; fortunately, several leaks have already shared this aspect as well as her signature weapon. The rumors disclose her potential as a healer and on-field DPS.

Furthermore, she will use drop sourcewater droplets that apply bond of life based on her max health. This will make her the second character after Arlecchino to have Bond of Life mechanics integrated into her kits.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Sigewinne's potential kit in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks show Sigewinne's skill, burst, signature weapon, and more

Sigewinne's official artwork from recent drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact community has received Sigewinne kit leaks from Foul, one of the game's oldest leakers. The leaks disclose the upcoming character's full kit, including her elemental skill, burst, and constellations. For starters, her abilities and base stats are at Level 90:

Base HP: 13348

Base ATK: 192

Base DEF: 500

Ascension Stat: 28.8% HP

The leaks suggest the upcoming playable Melusine to be an HP-scaling character with healing abilities.

Sigewinne Elemental Skill

Expand Tweet

Sigewinne's elemental skill in Genshin Impact will have two forms: press and hold. When you press her skill, she creates a bouncing water ball that deals damage to enemies based on her max HP. Hitting enemies will also restore all party members' health except Sigewinne. She will restore health when the water ball disappears after bouncing five times.

Holding Sigewinne's elemental skill will create a larger water ball that can deal more damage and healing. Additionally, her skill will generate two sourcewater droplets. For each droplet consumed, Sigewinne will gain a Bond of Life equal to 10% of her max HP and will restore energy for her when the bond is cleared.

Sigewinne Elemental Burst

Expand Tweet

When compared to her skill, Sigewinne's elemental burst is more straightforward. When cast, she will deal frontal Hydro damage for 2.5 seconds with six instances of damage. The damage dealt is based on her max HP and she will also consume two sourcewater droplets (if nearby).

Sigewinne Ascension Passive

Here's a quick overview of Sigewinne's ascension passives from Genshin Impact leaks:

Using Elemental Skill grants an 8% Hydro DMG Bonus to Sigewinne and 10 "Rest" counters for party members. When characters (excluding Sigewinne) deal damage with elemental skill, they will consume one "Rest" counter, increasing the damage of their skill. Sigewinne receives an additional healing bonus based on the total Bond of Life on all party members. She can gain up to 30% additional healing bonus through this passive. When an active character loses more than 50% of health underwater, Sigewinne will restore the character's health.

Sigewinne's Constellation

Following are details about Sigewinne's constellation from the recent leaks:

C1: Water droplets from her E can bounce up to eight times. The first three bounces will not reduce the size of the ball. Each bounce will restore one stack of "Rest" counters.

C2: Provides Hydro shield when using abilities based on 30% of Sigewinne's health. The water ball will reduce the Hydro RES of enemies by 35%.

C3: Elemental Skill + 3

C4: Increase the burst's duration by three seconds.

C5: Elemental Burst + 3

C6: Healing provides Crit-Rate and Crit-Damage to Sigewinne. Her burst damage also received an additional 20% Crit-Rate and 110% Crit-Damage.

Sigewinne's signature weapon leaks

Expand Tweet

Another Genshin Impact leaker from Team Mew has leaked details about Sigewinne's signature weapon. The image leaks show her holding a cute heart-themed bow with bright colors. Despite being an on-field DPS, her signature bow is rumored to be an HP-scaled bow that will provide 66% HP at max enhancement.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.