Genshin Impact Sigewinne leaks: Skill, Constellations, and Bond of Life healing kit

Sigewinne is one of the upcoming potential characters expected to be released in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update. At the time of writing, HoYoverse has yet to announce her as a playable unit. However, several leaks from a reliable source share details about the head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide's potential kit. It is speculated that she will likely be a healer and on-field DPS unit.

Additionally, the source claims Sigewinne could potentially be a 5-star Bow unit. Without further delay, here's everything Travelers need to know about the Melusine head nurse's kit in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks share Sigewinne's Elemental Skill, Burst, Constellation, and more

A leaker named Uncle K claimed that Sigewinne would likely be a healer and a main DPS unit, similar to Kokomi. While some players may not have expected her to be an on-field driver, it shouldn't be surprising that she might have healing abilities since she is a head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide.

According to the leaks via Foul, Sigewinne's Elemental Skill supposedly generates multiple bubbles that can bounce up to three times, and their size gets smaller with each bounce. It is unclear if it is meant to bounce off the enemies or all surfaces. In addition, when these bubbles bounce, they create small water droplets, and collecting them grants a Bond of Life.

The leaker also claims that the Bond of Life supposedly affects her healing. Unfortunately, the source did not share any further details so it is unclear how it works. However, it is speculated that Sigewinne might provide healing using her Elemental Skill and the amount of healing is likely based on the Bond of Life.

Meanwhile, Sigewinne shoots water at enemies dealing Hydro damage using her Elemental Burst. It could likely be similar to Hydro Traveler's Elemental Skill.

According to the leaks, Sigewinne's first Constellation prevents the bubbles generated using her Elemental Skill from shrinking, whereas her C2 reduces Hydro RES.

Sigewinne's C6 is expected to increase her Crit Rate and Crit DMG for Burst. Unfortunately, there are no details about her remaining Constellations.

The leaker has also claimed that Sigewinne will likely be a Bow unit, and she is expected to get a signature weapon. It is speculated that her Bow might have a 66% HP secondary stat, hinting that the head nurse will also likely scale on her Max HP. Furthermore, the weapon's passive effect is expected to increase Sigewinne's Elemental Burst damage.

Travelers must wait for Genshin Impact 4.7 beta to go live for more accurate information.

