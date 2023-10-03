Sigewinne in Genshin Impact: VA, element, rarity, background, and release version leaks

Sigewinne is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. She was initially introduced in the Overture Teaser trailer before the version 4.0 update and was recently confirmed to be a Hydro unit in Fontaine's Archon Quest. HoYoverse is yet to announce her release date, but she is expected to arrive after the version 4.4 update, as per recent leaks.

This article will cover everything that is currently known about the head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide's infirmary, which includes her voice actors and a little about her background.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Sigewinne's voice actor, element, expected release date, and more

Voice actors

Sigewinne voice actor announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of Sigewinne's voice actors in Genshin Impact:

Sarah Williams (English)

(English) Kino Hina (Japanese)

Sarah Williams is a very well-known English voice actor who has worked on many popular anime, films, and games. Her major roles include No.21: XXI from Punishing: Gray Raven, Neferpitou from Hunter x Hunter, Sayaka Miki from Peulla Magi Madoka Magica, Midari Ikishima from Kakegurui, and Jinx from League of Legends.

Kino Hina is also a popular Japanese voice actor in the anime industry. Some of her major roles include Hanako Honda from Asobi Asobase, Funicia Raffaeli from Astra Lost in Space, Alas Ramus from The Devil is a Part-Timer, Griseo from Honkai Impact 3rd, and Hortensia from Fire Emblem Engage.

Element, rarity, and release date

Expand Tweet

The Fontaine Archon Quest has already confirmed that Sigewinne has a Hydro vision with Ousia alignment. Based on the leaks shared by @GIHutaoLover, she is expected to be released in Genshin Impact version 4.5 or 4.6. Furthermore, it seems that she will likely be a 4-star Bow unit.

Sigewinne's gameplay style is still unknown, but it is believed that she will likely be a healer unit since she is the head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide's infirmary.

More about Sigewinne

Cutscene from the Fontaine Arrchon Quest Act III (Image via HoYoverse)

Sigewinne is a Melusine, but with a special kind of body that resembles a human's. That said, she still has the sensory organs on her head and a tail similar to other entities of her race.

She is described as a very kind Melusine who was stationed in the Fortress of Meropide by Neuvillette. She has a strong sense of responsibility and wants to protect the residents of the Fortress because it is her duty.

Sigewinne likes to observe humans and read their facial expressions as it helps her understand what she needs to do to take care of them. She was also hugely involved in the Genshin Impact's Fontaine Archon Quest Act IV as she was secretly working together with Wriothesley to protect the Fortress of Meropide from danger.

Sigewinne is expected to return in Acts V and VI of Fontaine's Archon Quest, which will be released in version 4.2.