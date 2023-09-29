Genshin Impact Wriothesley interrogation question answers and clues in Fontaine Archon Quest

Genshin Impact 4.1 has released two Archon Quest Acts, which mostly take place in the Fortress of Meropide, Fontaine. During this, the Traveler is tasked to go on an undercover mission to investigate odd things that are happening in the underground prison. However, before the conclusion of Archon Quest Act IV, you will be put to the test by Wriothesley.

The Duke of Fortress of Meropide asks a few questions, and you must connect all the dots to answer them correctly. This will uncover most of the truth behind the incidents taking place in the underground prison and allow you to proceed further with the Fontaine Archon Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All answers to Wriothesley's question in Fontaine Archon Quest

The "hidden rule" in the production zone

First logic chain (Image via HoYoverse)

The first question by Wriothesley is, "What is the truth behind the one about not being allowed to work three days in a row," which is regarding the "hidden rule" in the production zone. To answer this, you must create a logic chain similar to the one from Lyney's trial against Furina in the first Act of Fontaine Archon Quest in Genshin Impact.

Logic Chain #1

Question 1: What happens if you violate the production zone's "hidden rule"?

Answer: The Strange Meat in the Welfare Meal.

Question 2: Who will see it if you keep working continuously?

Answer: The Supervisor, Sigewinne.

Question 3: Under what circumstances does the "strange meat" appear?

Answer: The Empty Infirmary.

Question 4: Why does the "strange meat" appear the way it does?

Answer: Research About the Characteristics of Melusines.

This will complete the first logic chain, and a cutscene will begin in which Paimon will do all the explaining for the first question.

The "hidden rule" of the Pankration Ring

Second logic chain (Image via HoYoverse)

After the first round, Wriothesley follows up with another question: "There are also some "hidden rules" in the Pankration Ring... Including the one that you're not allowed to support both sides of a fight. Why is that?." To answer this, you must form another logic chain:

Logic Chain #2

Question 1: What happens if you violate the Pankration Ring's "hidden rule"?

Answer: The Strange Blood-Colored Fluid.

Question 2: Who sent the "Package Containing the Strange Blood-Colored Fluid"?

Answer: Sponsor of the Prankation Tournament.

Question 3: Why do only those who buy tickets to support both fighters receive the package?

Answer: Dissatisfaction with the Duke.

Question 4: Why does the "Strange Blood-Colored Fluid" look the way it does?

Answer: New Products Under Development.

This concludes the second logic chain in Wriothesley's interrogation in Genshin Impact. It will trigger another cutscene with characters explaining the entire situation to the Duke of the Fortress of Meropide.

After this, Wriothesley asks the Traveler another question, but they cannot answer it, which leads to Lyney attacking the former for not telling him about his sister's whereabouts. This is where the interrogation ends, and the quest proceeds further with a series of dialogues.