Fix the underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide: Genshin Impact guide

Our Purpose is in Another Canal is a quest in Genshin Impact with an objective stating, "Fix the underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide." There will be four places to visit, all of which are marked on your map. Finding them is simple, but some players can struggle to solve the puzzle without a guide. This article will simplify the solution for the reader's convenience.

Note that this Genshin Impact guide will assume players have already started the Our Purpose is in Another Canal quest and helped return Balent to Aigouy. This article will primarily focus on fixing the underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide.

Genshin Impact puzzle guide: How to fix the underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide

Location 1

Absorb its power (Image via HoYoverse)

You can solve the "Fix the underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide" in any order. This article will start from west to east, top to bottom, for simplicity's sake. Near the northwesternmost quest spot is an Xenochromatic Hunter Ray. Absorb its power since you will need it to acquire a handweel.

Use the Xenochromatic Hunter Ray's Ability here (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you get the Xenochromatic Hunter Ray's Elemental Skill, it's time to destroy three vines surrounding a barrier containing the necessary handwheel. It's right in front of the pipeline with the gas leak. Collect it and then install it on the pipe.

This is what it looks like when the handwheel is installed (Image via HoYoverse)

Rotate the handwheel twice to be 1/4 done with the "Fix the underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide" task in Genshin Impact.

Location 2

Here is the second location (Image via HoYoverse)

This one is super easy. Nothing needs to be installed since the handwheel is already there. Just turn it once to finish this part of the quest. You should now be 2/4 done with the "Fix the underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide" task.

Location 3

This is the third location to visit (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the top right spot marked in this Genshin Impact quest. Absorb an Xenochromatic Jellyfish's ability since it would be much easier to use than the Hunter Ray's in this instance. Use the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's Elemental Skill near one of the Red Meanies. Afterward, attack the one far away while detonating the Jellyfish simultaneously.

Doing so will destroy both Red Meanies. Before solving the handwheel puzzle, you might as well complete a side task to get a free Exquisite Chest.

Use the Ousia Block to activate this device (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Pneuma lingers over one of the devices. Pick up the nearby Ousia Block and attack the Pneuma to unlock it. Now it's time to activate the Energy Transfer Terminal you did a while ago.

This is how you complete the underwater Energy Transfer Terminal puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the power from the left device and activate the one on the right. Afterward, exit the Energy Transfer Terminal and open the cage and Exquisite Chest.

This is the third handwheel puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Rotate the bottom handwheel three times and the top one once. Genshin Impact players will now be 3/4 done with "Fix the underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide."

Location 4

The final location for this step (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players may wish to defeat the underwater Clockwork Meka in the final location, but it's not required. Rotate the bottom handwheel twice and the top one once. You are now done with "Fix the underwater pipelines near the Fortress of Meropide."

Report to Balent to finish this quest, marking the end of this specific Genshin Impact guide.

