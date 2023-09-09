Genshin Impact Court of Fontaine underground chest locations

Genshin Impact players can find one Exquisite and three Common Chests in the underground portion of the Court of Fontaine. It's formally known as Fleuve Cendre. There is a Teleport Waypoint here, which can help you reach all the free loot inside fairly quickly. Opening everything here should award players 11 Primogems, five Hydro Sigils, and other minor loot.

There aren't any puzzles, quests, or other notable tasks that players have to do to open these chests in the Court of Fontaine's underground sewers. This Genshin Impact guide will include all four locations for the reader's convenience.

Note: This article is solely for the Fleuve Cendre locations. The underwater parts next to the Court of Fontaine are a separate topic altogether.

How to find all underground chest locations in Genshin Impact's Court of Fontaine

Location 1

This one is located underneath some stairs (Image via HoYoverse)

You can open the chests in any order you'd like. This guide will start with a Common one located underneath some stairs and a platform next to some water. You can easily reach this area with the nearby Teleport Waypoint. There are no requirements to get the loot inside. Just go to the center platform. Afterward, drop down to the lowest level next to some water to see the treasure.

Location 2

This one is located high up on the pipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Now it's time to get the sole Exquisite Chest in the underground section of Genshin Impact's Court of Fontaine. This one can be hard to see due to poor lighting. Basically, you must climb to the highest pipes that were above your previous location.

Using the nearby walls and other objects can help you get here quickly. Likewise, having Genshin Impact characters with good vertical mobility, like Kazuha, can help save you some time.

Location 3

Another Common one to open (Image via HoYoverse)

Now it's time to find another Common Chest in the underground portion of the Court of Fontaine. You can find it in the northwestern part of the central sewers area. Ideally, you will find several ladders in this area to climb upward to reach this particular spot.

Climbing the nearby pipes or walls can also suffice. Either way, you will find what you're looking for next to a wooden crate and a lantern. Open it and move on to the final location.

Location 4

The final one to open in the Fleuve Cendre area (Image via HoYoverse)

The final location to visit is in the northwestern part of the underground sewers. Right under the metallic bridge near the entrance is some water flowing from a nearby gate. If you look under that bridge, you should notice a Common Chest just sitting there in the water.

You can see it if you aim the camera upward a bit so you're looking down at it. Opening this treasure will automatically deposit all the rewards to your inventory. With that done, you are now officially finished with opening chests in the underground portion of the Court of Fontaine.

Future updates could always add new ones. Until then, enjoy the free Primogems, Hydro Sigils, and other loot.

