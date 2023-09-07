Genshin Impact Fontaine Luxurious chest guide with all 4 Seelie locations in mysterious domain

In Genshin Impact, you can open a Fontaine Luxurious Chest requiring four Seelies in a quest known as Book of Esoteric Revelations. If you already completed the quest, fret not. Simply use the book near "A Very Warm Place" once again to teleport back to the Book of Revealing. Note that this spot behaves like a Teleport Waypoint, meaning you can return to the puzzle within a minute.

It doesn't matter what order you complete the Seelies' Time Trial Challenges in, so long as you do all four of them. You will earn four Exquisite Chests and one Luxurious Chest for completing this fairly long puzzle.

How you can get a Fontaine Luxurious Chest requiring four Seelies in Genshin Impact

This is how you teleport back to that mysterious domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleporting back to the Canotila and Book of Revealing in Genshin Impact allows you to meditate by interacting with the book there. Doing so brings you back to the mysterious domain seen in Book of Esoteric Revelations.

Thus, this tip should be helpful to Genshin Impact players who have already completed the quest.

Locations of the Seelies

Accessing the first location happens quite quickly when you return here (Image via HoYoverse)

Shortly after you teleport to this strange domain, stick to the right path and jump down through the first gap. Look to your left to notice another ruinous road. The goal here is to glide down.

This is the first Time Trial Challenge area (Image via HoYoverse)

Activate the Time Trial Challenge here. You must defeat two Ritfhounds in 45 seconds. Once that's done, open the Exquisite Chest. Follow the Seelie to its courtyard after that. You should enter the portal to save time.

You have to go up this path (Image via HoYoverse)

After entering the portal from the last Seelie, you should see another wormhole you can enter to cross the western gap. Once you do that, look south and jump down to the end of the ruinous path there. Continue up the road until you see another Time Trial Challenge.

This Time Trial Challenge involves blowing up barrels (Image via HoYoverse)

Any Bow character can easily clear this challenge. All you have to do is shoot at four different explosive barrels. Open the free Exquisite Chest and follow the Seelie to another portal. Don't enter it; instead, backtrack a bit and look for another Time Trial Challenge.

The next location is on the same road you were just on (Image via HoYoverse)

This Time Trial Challenge involves you running to an Exquisite Chest and opening it in time. It's pretty easy, so enjoy the free loot and follow the third Seelie. You can enter the portal to teleport back to the beginning.

The next step is to continue following the default path used on the Book of Esoteric Revelations quest in Genshin Impact.

Defeat these Hilichurls to create a portal (Image via HoYoverse)

If you haven't completed Book of Esoteric Revelations yet, you will come across a path with two Hilichurls. Defeat them to spawn a portal. Go through it and stick on the leftmost way.

The final Time Trial Challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Time Trial Challenge involves collecting particles. It's easy since you're regularly entering portals to obtain them. All that is left for you to do is open the final Exquisite Chest, follow the Seelie home, and look for the Luxurious Chest.

The chest can be found on the large, easternmost island next to four Courtyards. If you followed this Genshin Impact guide thus far, you should be able to open it.

Open the Luxurious Chest

This is the Luxurious Chest you want to open in this Genshin Impact puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have brought all four Seelies to their respective courtyards, the only thing left to do is open the Luxurious Chest before you. There is nothing left to do here unless you want to enter the room behind you and activate some Electro Totems for another Exquisite Chest.