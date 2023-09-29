Treacherous Light of the Depths is a new hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact. It is a pretty short storyline and mostly consists of puzzles with newly introduced Fontaine mechanics, which are really easy to solve. Completing Treacherous Light of the Depths World Quest will reward you with 40 Primogems, a hidden achievement, and 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP.

This article will guide you to the quest location and help you complete it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Complete Treacherous Light of the Depths quest and puzzle guide

Break the rock using the Jellyfish's power. (Image via HoYoverse)

To start Treacherous Light of the Depths World Quest, teleport to the easternmost waypoint in the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region and go underwater. You will find a Xenochromatic Jellyfish and breakable rock nearby. Use the jellyfish's ability to break the rock and dive deeper. Eventually, you will reach a tunnel, and you just need to follow the path until you reach a door.

Interact with the nearby mechanism to open the entrance and head in. This will automatically trigger the Genshin Impact Treacherous Light of the Depths quest.

Calibrate with the mechanism when the projection is the clearest. (Image via HoYoverse)

At the beginning of the quest, you have to solve a few puzzles involving projection mechanisms.

For the first one, follow the light and interact with the machine, as shown in the image above. Upon interacting, it will project one image, and you must calibrate when the image is the clearest. This will result in the machine shooting another ray of light on the opposite side of the cave.

To proceed further in this Genshin Impact quest, follow the light, and you will find a similar machine guarded by two Clockwork Mekas. Defeat them. Note that the machine is missing a component; you must find it to activate it. To do so, interact with the nearby energy transfer device puzzle next to the door. Refer to the GIF below to solve it.

Solving the puzzle will open the gate. Head in and collect the missing component. Next, go back to the projective device and interact with it. This time, you will get two projections, both of which must be calibrated. After calibrating with the machine, it will also shoot a ray of light toward another device.

Collect the component and interact with the device. (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the light, and you will reach the third projection device. This one is also missing a component, but you can find it on the second floor. It is marked on the image above, so you can refer to it. This device will project three images that must be calibrated as well. After this, the machine will also shoot a ray of light at another machine located in the middle of the cave.

Get closer to the device and interact with it. This will trigger a short cutscene in Genshin Impact and open the gate below, which is guarded by Clockwork Mekas. Defeat them and go inside the door. Here, you will find a small hole in the ground. Jump down and follow the path. This will lead you to another gate guarded by a Clockwork Meka. Defeat it and unlock the door.

As you head further in, you will find two inactive Clockwork Mekas in the middle of the hall. To proceed, you must find the energy device to activate the nearby machine and click on Begin Test. Refer to the GIF above. This will activate the mekas, and they will start attacking you. Defeat them, and this will trigger another cutscene, introducing an NPC called Sevigne. Help her find three Punched Tapes.

You can find them at different corners of the hall, indicated by a small pillar of light. After collecting all of them, talk to the NPC and dive into the nearby pool to get out of the place. You will also find a Mysterious Ore on the way, which can be used to unlock a secret room in Fontaine. In any case, once you get out, the quest navigation will guide you to the New Fontaine Research Institute.

Open the Genshin Impact map to teleport the quest location and look for the NPC called Chissery. This will complete the Treacherous Light of the Depths World Quest in Genshin Impact. As a reward, you will receive 40 Primogems, 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP, and an achievement called "What Lies at the End of Rainbow...?," worth five Primogems.