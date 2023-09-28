Initial Facts is a new World Quest in Genshin Impact version 4, which takes place in The Narzissenkreuz Ordo. It is a sequel to the Unfinished Comedy series that is located in the Fortress of Meropide. To do the hidden quest, you must bring back the NPC named Caterpillar to The Narzissenkreuz Ordo and trigger a series of dialogues.

That said, you must also complete a few other storylines related to the location beforehand, which will be covered later in this article.

Completing Initial Facts will reward you with a few in-game items, such as Mora and experience books for characters. This article will guide you to the location of this hidden sequel to the Unfinished Comedy quest series in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Initial Facts hidden quest location and guide

The Narzissenkreuz Ordo (Image via HoYoverse)

Initial Facts is a short World Quest in Genshin Impact, which, as already mentioned, is also a sequel to the Unfinished Comedy series. The quest takes place in The Narzissenkreuz Ordo, which is a focal point of several quests in Fontaine. On that note, you must complete the following to unlock Initial Facts:

The Narzissenkreuz Adventure

Ancient Colors

Unfinished Comedy

The Narzissenkreuz Adventure takes place in Annapausis, and the Ancient Colors takes place in the Merusea Village, located in the Elynas region. Unfinished Comedy is a new quest series that is located in the Fortress of Meropide. After completing all three of them, you must go to The Narzissenkreuz Ordo. This will automatically trigger the Initial Facts World Quest.

Cutscene from the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The entire quest is just a series of dialogues between the main character and the NPCs Seymour, Ann, and Caterpillar. There is no special task, and all you need to do is watch them talk to each other, which only takes around a minute or two. Completing this hidden sequel in Genshin Impact will reward you with the following items:

Mora x10,000

Adventurer's Experience x4

It is worth mentioning that depending on the order you complete all three aforementioned quests, the dialogues by the NPCs may change. For example, if you complete The Narzissenkreuz Adventure and Ancient Colors before doing Unfinished Comedy, the NPCs will say something else compared to if you complete Unfinished Comedy before the other two.

In addition to this, you might also notice that the hands of the giant clock on the ceiling of The Narzissenkreuz Ordo will move slightly and get closer to midnight.

On a related note, every major World Quest is connected to The Narzissenkreuz Ordo, and completing each brings an NPC to this location. Interestingly, there are four chairs placed in the middle of the hall, and there are currently three characters present.

Thus, it is speculated that Genshin Impact 4.2 will release another quest related to this place and bring another NPC to fill all four chairs.