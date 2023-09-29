How to retrieve the remaining anchors in Genshin Impact: Locations and Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles guide

"Retrieve the remaining anchors" is a quest objective in Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest. This guide will assume you have already completed the previous tasks, like getting the first Survey Anchor. You will unlock two quests in the process. Complete them in any order, although this article will start from top to bottom based on the World Quest list.

You can continue with the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest after completing the "Retrieve the remaining anchors" task. This Genshin Impact guide will focus solely on that objective. This task should only take about five minutes to complete.

Genshin Impact Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest guide: Retrieve the remaining anchors

Location 1

This is from the Fontaine Research Institute, Stagnating in the Rubble (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the two new World Quests you unlock while attempting Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles in Genshin Impact:

Go to the Institute Dormitories and retrieve the Anchor

Go to the Institute of Clockwork Applications and retrieve the Anchor

Let's start with the first one. You will be tasked with defeating some Gardemeks before descending down the nearby staircase.

Destroy this rubble and use the Ousia Block on the Pneuma (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you go down the staircase, turn left. You should see more Clockwork Mekas to defeat next to an Energy Transfer Terminal. Before using that device, make sure to destroy some rubble in the corner of the room. Afterward, grab the Ousia Block near the top of the room and attack the Pneuma there.

Genshin Impact players should then use the Energy Transfer Terminal.

This is the solution to the Energy Transfer Terminal, from left to right (Image via HoYoverse)

Warp to the right device and deactivate the blue device to turn it red. Afterward, aim your camera below the Ousia block to change your perspective once more and transfer the energy to the red device near the gate.

After that's done, exit the Energy Transfer Terminal. Now, open the gate. Grab the item next to the Clockwork Meka to be 1/2 done with "Retrieve the remaining anchors" in the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest.

Defeating those foes allows you to open the nearby Precious Chest, so you might as well do that while you're here before moving on to the second part of "Retrieve the remaining anchors."

Location 2

This is where you go for the "Go to the Institute of Clockwork Applications and retrieve the Anchor" quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The next spot to visit for Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest is a little bit northwest of the Central Laboratory Ruins. Go down the stairs here to start a brief cutscene. Once that's done, head to the end of the corridor until you see an Ousia Block. Grab it and attack the Pneuma near the Energy Transfer Terminal next to Nacker and Chronie.

There are just a few more steps left to do to finish Retrieve the remaining anchors in Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles.

You can now open the gate (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you do that, interact with this mechanism to open the gate. Collect a red device on the table and put it out in the nearby hallway. Now activate the Energy Transfer Terminal between the gate and the Ousia Block.

You're near the end of Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles's retrieve the remaining anchors in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Transfer the energy from the blue device to the red one you just dropped. Now head to the newly blue item, pick it up, and drop it in front of the red Energy Transfer Terminal.

As long as the blue ring is within this area, you're good (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the gate to see the final anchor. You can also open a free Precious Chest here for your troubles. Collect everything to be done with "Retrieve the remaining anchors" in Genshin Impact's Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest.

