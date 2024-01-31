Genshin Impact Chasmlight Fin, Lunar Fin, and Feathery Fin locations

Chasmlight Fin, Lunar Fin, and Feathery Fin are the newest enemy materials in Genshin Impact. These items are dropped when you defeat a new foe roaming the area of Chenyu Vale. They can be used to upgrade the latest 5-star weapon for Xianyun.

This article takes a look at all the locations where you will be able to find Chasmlight Fin, Lunar Fin, and Feathery Fin in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Chasmlight Fin, Lunar Fin, and Feathery Fin in Genshin Impact

The latest enemy in the open world (Image via Hoyoverse)

Chasmlight Fin, Lunar Fin, and Feathery Fin are Genshin Impact materials dropped by defeated Xuanwen beasts in the Chenyu Vale region. To obtain these items, head to the teleport waypoints near Mt. Laixin, Chenyu Vale Southern Mountain, and Chenyu Vale Upper Vale. Additionally, the materials can be bought from the Stardust Shop.

If you are someone who has or is willing to pull for Xianyun's signature 5-star Catalyst, Crane's Echoing Call, you will need the following amounts for each material:

Feathery Fin: 23

23 Lunar Fin: 27

27 Chasmlight Fin: 41

Listed below are the five best locations to farm Chasmlight Fin, Lunar Fin, and Feathery Fin.

1) Mt. Lingmen

The first location (Image via Hoyolab)

Head north from the marked teleport point in Mt. Lingmen. You will come across a bunch of Xuanwen beasts clumped together.

2) The teleport point south of Mt Lingmen

The second location (Image via Hoyoverse)

Take the teleport point marked in the image above. This point is west of Teatree Slope and south of Mt Lingmen. After defeating the Xuanwen beasts in this location, you can head southwest to find another group of foes (as marked on the map).

3) Location 1 - Chizang Wall

Follow this path (Image via Hoyoverse)

First, take the teleport point in the islands east of Chiwang Terrace. Then, keep heading southeast and follow the path depicted in the image above.

You can obtain a lot of Genshin Impact Chasmlight Fin, Lunar Fin, and Feathery Fin from this location.

4) Location 2 - Chizang Wall

Follow the given path (Image via Hoyoverse)

Use the teleport point south of Chizang Wall. Head southwest and follow the path as marked in the image above.

5) Chiwang Terrace

Chiwang Terrace is the final location with plenty of Xuanwen beasts roaming (Image via Hoyoverse)

Take the teleport point at the eastern end of Chiwang Terrace. You can head either south or northwest to farm Xuanwen beasts and obtain the materials.

Check out the following links for more Genshin Impact version 4.4 articles:

Genshin Impact 4.4 second half banners II Genshin Impact 4.4 redeem codes II Genshin Impact expected reruns after version 4.4 II Genshin Impact Lantern Rite login rewards