Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite daily login rewards

The Lantern Rite Festival has always been a celebration that held a lot of weight for both the Genshin Impact developers and players. It usually occurs during January or February, celebrating the Chinese New Year. Typically, this is only one of the times when HoYoverse adds a login event for everyone, granting 10 free pulls. This year will be no different.

A massive wave of negative feedback has been brewing in the Chinese community for the lack of additional rewards. The influence of the backlash has also been slowly starting to show in the global community, as players find the rewards tied to the "Kites and New Sights" insulting.

Players are looking at 13 Intertwined Fates by combining the "May Fortune Find You" login event and the "Kites and New Sights" email rewards. Additionally, there are other Genshin Impact materials such as Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Resins.

Lantern Rite daily rewards in Genshin Impact 4.4

The daily login event in Genshin Impact 4.4, titled "May Fortune Find You," will start on February 3, 2024, and will be active until February 18, 2024. The release time of the event is the usual release time, which is 4 am server time. Here is a list of everything that is being given away from the login event:

1x Intertwined Fate

80,000x Mora.

2x Intertwined Fate

18x Mystic Enhancement Ores

2x Intertwined Fate

8x Hero's Wit

5x Intertwined Fate

There are no prerequisites to obtaining these rewards upon logging in, so anyone can launch the game, collect the rewards for seven days, and close the game. However, it is important to do so before the final date, February 18, 2024.

For example, anyone claiming the Day 1 reward on February 16 can only collect up to Day 3, eventually missing out on 5 Intertwined Fates from Day 7.

The other Genshin Impact daily reward comes from the in-game email, "Kites and New Sights." Starting from February 24, 2024, HoYoverse will begin distributing the following rewards until February 28, 2024:

February 24: 1 Intertwined Fate, 5 Bountiful Year, 5 additional Dishes. and 6 Artifact Enhancement material.

February 25: 1 Fragile Resin, 5 Chicken Pudding, and 5 Hero's Wit.

February 26: 1 Intertwined Fate, 3 Diligence books, and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

February 27: 1 Fragile Resin, 3 Gold books, and 50,000 Mora.

February 28: 1 Intertwined Fate, 3 Prosperity Books, and 6 Artifact Enhancement material.

Since HoYoverse has not addressed the community's dissatisfaction with the three Intertwined Fates, players can expect these rewards in the final Genshin Impact update.