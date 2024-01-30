Time until Xianyun-Nahida banner in Genshin Impact 4.4

It is almost time for Genshin Impact to set the stage for a brand-new update. After the content drought for the entirety of January, the community will have many things to invest their time in, aside from the daily commissions and farming Artifacts. From new characters to events and even a new region, v4.4 will definitely keep everyone busy for the next 40 days.

This article focuses on the release time of the update and things that are getting added to the game. Readers will find a detailed countdown based on all major regions, alongside downtimes.

Countdown until Xianyun and Nahida go live in Genshin Impact 4.4

HoYoverse has scheduled maintenance before they fully release the update, which is the usual case for the company. Here is a list of all the time zones and the maintenance downtimes in each of them:

PST (UTC -7): 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm (January 30)

MST (UTC -6): 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (January 30)

CST (UTC -5): 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (January 30)

EST (UTC -4): 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (January 30)

CEST (UTC +2): 11:00 pm (January 30) to 4:00 am (January 31)

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (January 31)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (January 31)

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (January 31)

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (January 31)

The following countdown should help readers keep track of the release time regardless of the region they are in:

The following is a list of all major regions, alongside the release dates and times for Genshin Impact 4.4:

America (February 30, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (February 31, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (February 31, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Players can expect the update to arrive a few minutes before the aforementioned times, as maintenance can conclude earlier than the scheduled time. HoYoverse will send 600 Primogems to compensate for the five-hour downtime.

All announced content for Genshin Impact 4.4

The following is a list of everything upcoming in Genshin Impact v4.4, announced officially by HoYoverse:

Xianyun and Gaming as new characters, with Nahida, Xiao, and Yae Miko as reruns.

Xianyun and Nahida alongside Gaming, Faruzan, and Noelle in the first half, with Yae Miko and Xiao in the second half.

Chenyu Vale arrives as a new region.

Lantern Rite Festival in Liyue.

New skins for Xinqiu, Shenhe, and Ganyu.

New signature weapon for Xianyun.

May Fortune Find You log-in event for 10 pulls in seven days.

Free 4-star Liyue character selector, including Gaming.

The community and the company are in a disconnect right now over the three Intertwined Fate rewards that were announced via email. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any update from HoYoverse regarding changes.