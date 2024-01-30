Using redeem codes is one of the quickest ways to obtain some Primogems in Genshin Impact. These exclusive codes provide several in-game resources, food items, and Primogems for minimal effort. HoYoverse usually releases new codes during Special Program live streams and version releases. As expected, the latest 4.4 update has introduced some new redemption codes that travelers will want to redeem as soon as possible.

For the reader's convenience, this article will list all the redeem codes active in Genshin Impact's version 4.4 and mention their corresponding rewards. It will also provide steps for beginners on utilizing them.

Genshin Impact 4.4 redeem codes and rewards

Primogems obtained in the mail after redeeming a code (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all redeem codes that are active during Genshin Impact's 4.4 update:

CT2BDW7JD38M

60 Primogems

5 Adventurer's Experience

NA88ANTJL5SD

60 Primogems

5 Adventurer's Experience

JB95D2V5XGJ5

20,000 Mora

2 Hero's Wit

5 Adventurer's Experience

5 Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake

5 Curry Shrimp

GENSHINGIFT

50 Primogems

3 Hero's Wit

All of these redemption codes can be exchanged in-game or from the official website. However, you must note that each code can only be used once in each account.

How to easily redeem codes in Genshin Impact

There are two methods via which you can use the redeem codes. While one requires you to exchange the codes in-game, the other allows you to do it freely from the official website.

How to redeem codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

In order to exchange the redemption codes from within the game, you must follow these steps:

First, open the Paimon menu from the top left corner.

Then, go to the Settings menu.

Navigate to the Account tab, which is the last third option here.

Here, you will find the Redeem Code option.

Click on it, then enter the exclusive code in the dialog box.

Select redeem, and you will obtain the rewards in your in-game mail shortly after.

How to redeem codes on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can use these codes on the game's official website. Here's how you can do so quickly:

Go to the website and log in with your HoYoverse account.

Once that is done, click on Server to select your game server.

Wait for a few seconds for the game to retrieve your information.

Confirm the nickname shown on the website is the same as your in-game name.

Then, enter the redemption code and click Redeem.

The rewards will soon be delivered to your in-game mail.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.