Upcoming Genshin Impact reruns after version 4.4 (Expected)

The upcoming Genshin Impact reruns are expected to contain a bunch of sought-after characters. While many look forward to new characters debuting, some are vying for units they have previously missed or to unlock their constellations. In a recent livestream, officials revealed the rerun banners for the upcoming version 4.4 update.

Here is a quick overview:

Nahida

Yae Miko

Xiao

All three of these characters are excellent units with great damage potential and team flexibility. In this article, we will cover everything about upcoming Genshin Impact reruns after version 4.4 update.

Upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 rerun banners and more

These will rerun in version 4.4 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The officials have already confirmed the upcoming reruns in version 4.4 banners. Recent announcements on official media channels have revealed the following 5-star characters who will enjoy reruns in the latest 4.4 update:

Nahida (Dendro Catalyst)

Xiao (Anemo Polearm)

Yae Miko (Electro Catalyst)

Phase I banners will feature Nahida's second rerun, while Phase II banners will house Xiao's (fourth) and Yae Miko's (third) rerun. All three 5-stars are DPS units that excel in their respective team composition and archetype.

Upcoming Genshin Impact reruns in version 4.5 leaked

According to leaks via HxG_Diluc, update 4.5's reruns will feature the following:

Kaedehara Kazuha

Arataki Itto

Both Kazuha and Itto are excellent units and have been part of meta-team compositions for a long time. The former excels at crowd control, providing team buffs and Elemental application. Meanwhile, Itto is a hyper-carry Geo Claymore DPS.

It remains unclear who will be the third 5-star character to rerun in version 4.5 banners. Most of the community speculates that Albedo could be the missing fourth rerun unit, but there is no concrete evidence to support this claim.

Possibility of other character reruns in version 4.x updates

Furina's first rerun is closer than you think (Image via HoYoverse)

After version 4.5, it is difficult to deduce every upcoming Genshin Impact rerun without evidence. Many are confident about Furina's first rerun taking palace in version 4.6. This is because officials have always featured the first rerun of Archon four updates after their initial debut.

In addition, there is much speculation in the community, listing out characters who are most likely to have reruns in 4.x updates. Here is a quick overview:

Lyney

Neuvillette

Wriothesley

Ganyu

Shenhe

The first three entries on the list are Fontaine characters who debuted before Furina. Hence, they seem poised to have the first rerun with or after Furina's rerun. Meanwhile, Ganyu and Shenhe reruns typically take place around the Lantern Rite event. Since the 4.4 banners have already been declared, these characters could enjoy reruns in the near future.

