Genshin Impact leaks hint at new banner system for rerun characters

Genshin Impact's roster of characters expands with each update of the game. As of version 4.3, there are 78 playable units present in the open-world RPG. With the number continuing to increase, the return of older characters becomes more and more spread out, making players wait for a long time for their favorites. To mitigate this issue, HoYoverse may introduce a new type of banner.

According to recent leaks from Little Teyvat and Genshin Meow, the developer is designing a new type of banner for Genshin Impact that will function quite differently from the existing banners. Let's take a look at the leaked information associated with it in this article.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

A new Genshin Impact banner system is under development, claims leaker

The latest leaks from Little Teyvat and Genshin Meow have disclosed some information about Genshin Impact, particularly the following:

The Spiral Abyss in the game will be buffed starting from either version 4.4 or 4.5.

Some 5-star weapons may become available for purchase as a bundle.

A new type of banner that may speed up the reruns is being developed.

Players can obtain secondary items like Masterless Starglitter through an alternate method.

The revelation suggests that the upcoming type of banner will feature characters that may be relevant to the game's version. The offered units will be selected based on either their birthdays, original release date, or appearance in the version-exclusive flagship event. This will be completely different from the current limited-time character banner, which sees the return of units periodically.

While HoYoverse has yet to confirm any of the rumors mentioned above, the leaks seem to be reliable, given that another leaker has also claimed that 5-star weapons may become available in bundles.

Recently, White__fx1 revealed several bits of information on their X account. Like Little Teyvat and Genshin Meow, they suggested that some 5-star weapons will become available in bundles that can be purchased by spending Genesis Crystals, a type of in-game currency.

According to them, one potential weapon that will be made available this way will be the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, the signature weapon of Xiao. They suggest that he will get an entirely new exclusive weapon instead.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.